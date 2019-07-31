Contraception and sodomy go together like a horse and carriage, and both are officially coming soon to the antichurch in ascendance

But I repeat myself.
From the linked article by the always excellent Diane Montagna:
In 2018, at a public lecture held at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Fr. Chiodi said that there are “circumstances — I refer to Amoris Laetitia, Chapter 8 — that precisely for the sake of responsibility, require contraception.” When “natural methods are impossible or unfeasible, other forms of responsibility need to be found,” argued Fr. Chiodi in his lecture, entitled (KNOCK ME OVER WITH A FEATHER) Re-reading Humanae Vitae (1968) in light of Amoris Laetitia (2016).
In such circumstances, Chiodi said, “an artificial method for the regulation of births could be recognized as an act of responsibility that is carried out, not in order to radically reject the gift of a child, but because in those situations responsibility calls the couple and the family to other forms of welcome and hospitality.”
The lecture took place after Pope Francis purged the Pontifical Academy for Life, filling it with new appointees (including Fr. Chiodi), some with dissenting views on Humanae Vitae.
As any reader of these pages knows, contraception is a grave evil, because it is a usage of the reproductive system in a manner which blocks its primary function, procreation. All sexual acts which are not open to life or are intrinsically incapable of producing life are always contrary to the Natural Law, and thus, always gravely sinful. I did an exhaustive two-part essay on this, PART 1 and PART 2. I consider these two pieces to be among the most important of anything I’ve published in this space. I urge you to give them a spin.
But wait! Amoris Laetitia to the rescue!
Recognizing the influence of such concrete factors, we can add that individual conscience needs to be better incorporated into the Church’s praxis in certain situations which do not objectively embody our understanding of marriage. … [Conscience] can also recognize with sincerity and honesty what for now is the most generous response which can be given to God, and come to see with a certain moral security that it is what God himself is asking amid the concrete complexity of one’s limits, while yet not fully the objective ideal. In any event, let us recall that this discernment is dynamic; it must remain ever open to new stages of growth and to new decisions which can enable the ideal to be more fully realized. (Amoris Laetitia ¶303)
A pastor cannot feel that it is enough simply to apply moral laws to those living in ‘irregular’ situations, as if they were stones to throw at people’s lives…Along these same lines, the International Theological Commission has noted that ‘natural law could not be presented as an already established set of rules that impose themselves a priori on the moral subject; rather, it is a source of objective inspiration for the deeply personal process of making decisions. (¶305)
And the road from here to Sodom is not just a slippery slope, it is a bullet train. Once the antichurch approves contraception, it will take three nanoseconds for Paglia or Cupich or Marx to raise his hand and say, “But Wait! That means cornholing at Cocco’s is now totes legit!”
Helpfully, Fr. Chiodi was gracious enough to prove my point. Chiodi doesn’t draw out the rational argument quite yet, however he does let everyone know that he is totally on board with the buttsecks. From the same Montagna article at LSN:
The Italian Fr. James Martin?
More recently, Fr. Chiodi openly expressed heterodox positions on homosexuality, arguing that we need to go beyond “nature” and consider the possibility that homosexual acts can in certain circumstances be morally good.
In a July 29 interview with Luciano Moia of Avvenire, the official newspaper of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, Fr. Chiodi was asked if he agrees “with those who argue that acts within a homosexual couple should be evaluated on the basis of the spiritual fruits they produce, whether or not they are ordered to build up the good of the person?”
Initially seeming to suggest that persons with same-sex attraction are called to live in perfect continence, Fr. Chiodi said: “The homosexual person is also called, in his specific way, to follow a path of chaste, virtuous relationships, capable of friendship and brotherhood. No one can escape this commitment, which is born of the gift of God.”
However, the Italian moral theologian then suggested, on the basis of Amoris Laetitia, that sexual acts within a homosexual relationship can be good, at least in certain circumstances.
“As Pope Francis recalled, even if regarding another issue — the ‘divorced and remarried’ — it is clear that, within a historical perspective, each person is asked not only what is possible for him, but also what is possible for him in a specific moment of life,” Fr. Chiodi said.
Because if contraception is okay, and adultery is okay, and not only okay, but what GOD HIMSELF is asking, then keep your Rosaries out of my rectal vault.
4 thoughts on “Contraception and sodomy go together like a horse and carriage, and both are officially coming soon to the antichurch in ascendance”
The objective reality is that an antipope is on St. Peter’s Throne. Ignore that or support it and either way you will end up conforming your faith, sooner or later, to his Modernist vision filling every nook and cranny of the living Church. The only chance we have of remaining Catholic is to actively reject this antipope, his insistent, expanding programs and all those who carry them out. The Catholic Faith rests on our legitimate Pope and if you either support or tacitly accept an antipope it will be impossible over time to resist the force of that nature.
That is why, as small as it may seem, it is crucially important to make a personal decision about the objective reality about our Church and its Pope and not defer to another day. You can’t see or measure your inner disposition but that disposition, based on grace-filled, conscience-led conviction, is what will determine whether you go down Bergoglio’s Modernist path or the path of Sacred Tradition in all the big and little moments that make up the conflict to come. It’s not about making major Canonical decisions that don’t belong to us, as some have said. It’s about saving your own soul and that of your family and acting with whatever strength and authority we have, according to prayer, grace and conscience.
They will not rest until the whole Church is converted. Their mission field is us. They are more than happy to have neutral Catholics, they can work with that. They can not tolerate active unbelief.
Meanwhile, aging Pope Benedict XVI invisibly prays, alone, and he so desperately needs our prayers to support him in his isolation.
Yup, the ENTIRE moral order officially collapses in the post Amoris Latitia (AL) universe. I was horror struck and in panic mode when AL was issued. Catholic friends and family reviled me when I spoke up. Are they boiling frogs? Hardly. I see this now. They’ve been contracepting for years and see sodomy as just another orifice. They would give a thumbs up to your clever slogan “Get Your Rosaries Out of My Anal Vault”.
It’s so bizarre and tragic how depraved your average Novus Ordo Catholic is. Can you imagine the millions of Catholics who likely have had their consciences assuaged by priests telling them not to sweat contraception, masturbation, etc.
The minute number of sheep are being separated from the goats. Our shepherds have been absentee for decades. The time of the catacombs returns.
What are JP II Catholics? In my universe they are my siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends who still go to the Novus Ordo Mass, never or rarely go to Confession and all support “gay marriage”. They all vote Democrat. They’ve never heard a solid sermon. They all loved jocular, avuncular JP II. They loved his showmanship. I was part of this universe but felt like a stranger in a strange land for many years. I pushed back at the madness. How could a Catholic vote for candidates who promoted such evil things?! These Catholics who are not really paying attention now love Bergoglio.
Bitter tears of sorrow is all I can do now. Charity has grown cold.