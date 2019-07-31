Contraception and sodomy go together like a horse and carriage, and both are officially coming soon to the antichurch in ascendance

Because… sodomy. Abandoning the Natural Law and procreative imperative of the marital act, approving acts which proactively block the procreative aspect, can only rationally lead to approval of sodomy. — Non Veni Pacem (@nonvenipacem) July 31, 2019

But I repeat myself.

From the linked article by the always excellent Diane Montagna:

In 2018, at a public lecture held at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, Fr. Chiodi said that there are “circumstances — I refer to Amoris Laetitia, Chapter 8 — that precisely for the sake of responsibility, require contraception.” When “natural methods are impossible or unfeasible, other forms of responsibility need to be found,” argued Fr. Chiodi in his lecture, entitled (KNOCK ME OVER WITH A FEATHER) Re-reading Humanae Vitae (1968) in light of Amoris Laetitia (2016). In such circumstances, Chiodi said, “an artificial method for the regulation of births could be recognized as an act of responsibility that is carried out, not in order to radically reject the gift of a child, but because in those situations responsibility calls the couple and the family to other forms of welcome and hospitality.” The lecture took place after Pope Francis purged the Pontifical Academy for Life, filling it with new appointees (including Fr. Chiodi), some with dissenting views on Humanae Vitae.

As any reader of these pages knows, contraception is a grave evil, because it is a usage of the reproductive system in a manner which blocks its primary function, procreation. All sexual acts which are not open to life or are intrinsically incapable of producing life are always contrary to the Natural Law, and thus, always gravely sinful. I did an exhaustive two-part essay on this, PART 1 and PART 2. I consider these two pieces to be among the most important of anything I’ve published in this space. I urge you to give them a spin.

But wait! Amoris Laetitia to the rescue!

Recognizing the influence of such concrete factors, we can add that individual conscience needs to be better incorporated into the Church’s praxis in certain situations which do not objectively embody our understanding of marriage. … [Conscience] can also recognize with sincerity and honesty what for now is the most generous response which can be given to God, and come to see with a certain moral security that it is what God himself is asking amid the concrete complexity of one’s limits, while yet not fully the objective ideal. In any event, let us recall that this discernment is dynamic; it must remain ever open to new stages of growth and to new decisions which can enable the ideal to be more fully realized. (Amoris Laetitia ¶303) A pastor cannot feel that it is enough simply to apply moral laws to those living in ‘irregular’ situations, as if they were stones to throw at people’s lives…Along these same lines, the International Theological Commission has noted that ‘natural law could not be presented as an already established set of rules that impose themselves a priori on the moral subject; rather, it is a source of objective inspiration for the deeply personal process of making decisions. (¶305)

And the road from here to Sodom is not just a slippery slope, it is a bullet train. Once the antichurch approves contraception, it will take three nanoseconds for Paglia or Cupich or Marx to raise his hand and say, “But Wait! That means cornholing at Cocco’s is now totes legit!”

Helpfully, Fr. Chiodi was gracious enough to prove my point. Chiodi doesn’t draw out the rational argument quite yet, however he does let everyone know that he is totally on board with the buttsecks. From the same Montagna article at LSN:

The Italian Fr. James Martin? More recently, Fr. Chiodi openly expressed heterodox positions on homosexuality, arguing that we need to go beyond “nature” and consider the possibility that homosexual acts can in certain circumstances be morally good. In a July 29 interview with Luciano Moia of Avvenire, the official newspaper of the Italian Bishops’ Conference, Fr. Chiodi was asked if he agrees “with those who argue that acts within a homosexual couple should be evaluated on the basis of the spiritual fruits they produce, whether or not they are ordered to build up the good of the person?” Initially seeming to suggest that persons with same-sex attraction are called to live in perfect continence, Fr. Chiodi said: “The homosexual person is also called, in his specific way, to follow a path of chaste, virtuous relationships, capable of friendship and brotherhood. No one can escape this commitment, which is born of the gift of God.” However, the Italian moral theologian then suggested, on the basis of Amoris Laetitia, that sexual acts within a homosexual relationship can be good, at least in certain circumstances. “As Pope Francis recalled, even if regarding another issue — the ‘divorced and remarried’ — it is clear that, within a historical perspective, each person is asked not only what is possible for him, but also what is possible for him in a specific moment of life,” Fr. Chiodi said.

Because if contraception is okay, and adultery is okay, and not only okay, but what GOD HIMSELF is asking, then keep your Rosaries out of my rectal vault.