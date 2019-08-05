The Bride of Christ, caught in adultery?

Wait for the punchline.

The Lord is purifying his Bride and converting all of us to himself. He is letting us be put to the test in order to make us realize that without him we are simply dust. He is rescuing us from hypocrisy, from the spirituality of appearances. He is breathing forth his Spirit in order to restore the beauty of his Bride, caught in adultery. “Pope” Francis, letter to priests, 4 August 2019. HERE

Except they got the translation wrong. Here is the Italian:

sorpresa in flagrante adulterio.

Caught in flagrant adultery; caught in the very act. We even use the term “in flagrante” in English.

This is sick. Is the Bride of Christ the Whore of Babylon?

Although I wonder, maybe he is just referring to the Cardinaliate as adulterers for calling a faux conclave in March of 2013, in violation of Canon 359, because they had no authority to do so while the See was still occupied? The analogy works, because they abandoned their true pope, ran off with a fake pope, and they continue their sordid affair to this day, every one of them in silence.

Alas, no, I don’t think that’s it.