The descent into anti-reality will come with generous doses of blatant lying and incitement to violence, like this

POTTY MOUTH ALERT…HARSH LANGUAGE FOLLOWS

Imagine your only news source is CNN or MSNBC, which of course means you trust them to give you the straight skinny.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace falsely claims that Trump is “talking about exterminating Latinos” This is a complete lie and is extremely dangerous rhetoric in today’s volatile atmosphere pic.twitter.com/S5Yda6MUQR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Yes, she really said that. In case the video won’t play, here is the direct LINK.

Now imagine that it’s somehow okay and no problemo at all for the other side to portray the open slaughter of Trump supporters on movie screens across America:

“Did anyone see what our ratfucker-in-chief just did?” one character asks early in the screenplay for The Hunt, a Universal Pictures thriller set to open Sept. 27. Another responds: “At least The Hunt’s coming up. Nothing better than going out to the Manor and slaughtering a dozen deplorables.” In the aftermath of mass shootings within days of one another that shocked and traumatized the nation, Universal is re-evaluating its strategy for the certain-to-be-controversial satire. The violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals. The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin from GLOW and Hilary Swank, representing opposite sides of the political divide. It features guns blazing along with other ultra-violent killings as the elites pick off their prey… Given the fraught political climate — particularly in the wake of the attack in El Paso, which was motivated by anti-immigrant bigotry — studio sources say Universal is evaluating its plans in what one called “a fluid situation.” A high-level insider says top executives want to stand by Blum, one of the studio’s most prolific and successful producers, as well as filmmaker Craig Zobel, and see the project as a satire addressing an issue of great social importance. But this person says plans could change “if people think we’re being exploitative rather than opinionated.” FULL ARTICLE HERE

Oh and this…

Twitter asked me yesterday to delete this tweet: It showed a person allegedly calling for violence against Mitch McConnell The person appears to be a BLM activist who has met with Elizabeth Warren I said no and they suspended me *and* McConnell's re-election campaign THREAD: pic.twitter.com/RSospX3212 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 7, 2019

I told Twitter that their logic did not make sense, that they wanted the tweet for McConnell's safety, because of many of the tweets they leave up and claim do not violate their rules I pointed out these tweets to Twitter as examples: https://t.co/wpgQFUEEd1 pic.twitter.com/dqnWtLwQv9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 7, 2019

The hate that Twitter allowed to trend for days literally showed up at McConnell's home Far-left protesters showed up with signs that featured the hashtag (#)MassacreMitch pic.twitter.com/L7zMeWFaMt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 7, 2019

It’s going to get so much worse. Get your head around it.

If might be a good time to revisit the following post from two years ago, August 2017, and see if anything I wrote back then seems to make more and more sense. Rational argument will no ever work with these people. The more anti-reality it gets, the more they like it. We are going to see a steady ramping up to November 2020, and it’s going to be a long 15 months, folks.

ANTIFA: Rapidly approaching the flash point

Folks, how’s your bearing? I have the feeling it’s about to get real, don’t you? Are you planning your contingencies? What’s it going to take? The title of this post isn’t hyperbole; it’s an understatement. We are actually past the flash point. Quick chemistry refresher: Flash Point is the temperature at which a substance will ignite, given an ignition source

Fire Point is the temperature at which a substance will stay ignited, even if the ignition source is removed

Kindling Point is the temperature at which a substance spontaneously ignites I would say metaphorically we are now between the latter two. The majority of Americans are still asleep, and football season starts in a couple weeks, when bread and circuses make it that much harder to penetrate the opioids. So time is short and you have a lot of work to do. Here are three things to know and share regarding Antifa, the name itself being a perfect example of diabolical inversion of truth: 1. The MSM will support, glorify and carry water for Antifa, because in their minds, remember, “they go low, we go high” This headline at CNN is strikingly accurate, other than the word “activists”. It looks like a headline for a story exposing and condemning the terror tactics, incitement to violence and actual violence of this group, which started mildly with Occupy, morphed into BLM, and now really a coalition of Antifa/Occupy/BLM. But here’s the catch: The story itself is sympathetic to Antifa. Which means the headline, read it again, is endorsing the use of violence to stop free speech. The ideology is so embedded, the copy editors couldn’t even see the stark irony of this, which is perhaps the most telling and dangerous symptom of all. They are saying that bricks, bats and urine cannons are acceptable tools of justice against people who’s ideas you disagree with. Oh, and the only reason they don’t yet have better weapons is because they’re all anti-gun. Give it time, they will “evolve”. 2. These people actually believe that they are the enforcers of liberty, freedom, and justice for all; they fancy themselves the DEVGRU of SJW I’m not talking about the NWO globalists who are funding this. I’m talking about the boots on your neck the ground, the riotous mobs. They can’t even hear you when you try to tell them that you hate Nazis too. These people have been turned into militarized zombies through indoctrination and desensitization, undergirded by a profound lack of education. This could only have been done in a post-Christian society, and only after a learned disregard for the human person, through a steady diet of fornication, contraception, abortion and pornography. After the war, books will be written on that last sentence. Having been thus conditioned, now they finally have something they can feel part of, and they’ve emerged from their parents’ basements to wage war against sanity. This is where we are in America, and there is no longer any excuse for being in the dark about it. 3. Incredibly, “Average Americans” are still totally in the dark about the seriousness of the situation Obviously, this is partly due to said average American also being completely awash in the fornication, contraception, abortion and pornography I just mentioned. But I’m also talking about people in their 30s/40s/50s who I talk to every day, centrists on the left and the right. One center left friend remarked this weekend that he saw Antifa as “garden variety liberals”, and thinks them to be generally harmless. Many others think the despicable white nationalists “had it coming”. When I try to explain that’s not how free speech works, that’s not how the First Amendment works, and the only trajectory this mindset leads to, all I get is hysteria. Literally. But still, we have to keep trying. The ones who are willing to engage in reasoned dialogue are still reachable. But in order to understand just how difficult this is going to be, you need to do a little prep work by reading up on Belief Perseverance and Cognitive Bias. I won’t make a long post longer by going into those here. Just take ten minutes and research the terms. You won’t convert anyone in one conversation, but you can certainly get one or two nuggets through. May I suggest that the one concept to focus on is the trajectory I mentioned earlier. There is only one place this leads if it’s not stopped, and it’s going to be much, much worse than anything you can imagine. Did you think we’ve somehow progressed to the point of being incapable of the atrocities of the past? Not only are you wrong, but sadly it’s worse than you can even imagine. Because of the devaluing of human life as a result of the conditioning/desensitization we discussed, we are now actually capable of atrocities far WORSE than in the past, or at least the recent past.