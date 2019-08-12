The Healing Power of Scorn

As we descend further and further into the madness, keep one thing front and center in your mind: The denial of reality, and the building up of an anti-reality, is not a problem whatsoever with the purveyors of perversion. There is no rational disconnect for them, and so rational arguments are never going to work. The anti-reality they are striving to create — the ontological fact that it is literally Not Real — is a feature, not a bug.

Whether they are denying that every human being has the right to life (even though their scientism idol shows them that a new human with unique DNA is created at the moment of conception), giving out “free” stuff as if the government actually has any money of its own (tuition, healthcare, debt forgiveness, cell phones, ‘universal basic income’), promoting Love = Love even when sodomy is antithetical to the nuclear family’s central procreative role in civilization, and now, inevitably, TRANS RIGHTS!

See the theme that runs through all of it? Anti. Reality.

Why is anti-reality the core theme? Because Satan has zero creative power, and he can’t stand it. So what he tries to do is build up an anti-reality by corrupting man to such a degree that he willfully abandons his rational intellect. All this is happening right in front of us, at the same time as the rise of the anti-church, with the likely false prophet fore-runner of the Antichrist currently leading it, falsely from the seat of Peter.

Move right along, nothing to see here, folks.

John Zmirak published a piece the other day at Stream that was both wide-ranging and yet brief and to the point. Please read it all HERE. I excerpt some of it here, interspersed with a few recent tweets of interest. The central theme he explores is the viability of employing good old Christian scorn in the battle for truth against the anti-reality, for which my position is… rather clear.

Is it okay to laugh as “Jessica” Yaniv gets raided by the police? That’s the assumed name of a creepy Canadian man who pretends that he’s a woman, marches into women’s salons, and demands that the female workers wax his fully male genitalia. Then he files criminal “human rights” complaints against the salons when they refuse him.

This man (yes, he’s a man, and it’s not yet illegal in America to say so) enjoys harassing small business owners. No doubt he was inspired by LGBT activists persecuting Christians in America for refusing to play along with the farce of same-sex “marriage.” To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, it would take a man with a heart of stone not to read of these things and … laugh. What else should we do when ordinary, even handsome men turn themselves into ghastly parodies of women? And all in service of a perversion?

My period started so ya, couldn’t go into the pool. But it was so much fun! Forgot my tampons in my other bag fml. pic.twitter.com/p3eAggX4Ve — Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) August 11, 2019

Yes, sin is sad, and evil grieves the heart of God. But it’s also often ridiculous, and in The Screwtape Letters, C.S. Lewis cited St. Thomas More’s biting quote about Satan. “The devil … that proud spirit … cannot endure to be mocked.” And here what we’re mocking is clearly the devil’s work. We need the courage to say that. Maybe forty years ago, when “gender identity disorder” was still correctly classified as a mental illness, and its victims subject to scorn? The Christian thing to do would have been different. Maybe keep silent, or emphasize how all of us are broken by sin. But now things are different. Now it takes nerves of steel bordering on recklessness to point out that maybe, just maybe, this whole transgender ideology is false. That it’s victimizing kids who might well be autistic. And permanently sterilizing girls having Lesbian “phases.” Grooming or traumatizing little kids by squeezing them between fake boobs at “drag queen story hours.” Destroying women’s sports. But worst of all, drumming into our heads a Gnostic lie from the pit of hell.

Did you hear about the explosion of Leftist rage last week against Mario Lopez, of Saved by the Bell fame, for his deeply hurtful hateful bigoted crusade against trans kids and their parents? Feel free to check out this compendium of backlash HERE (caution, HuffPo link).

@NBCUniversal held a Woke tribunal to see if #MarioLopez should be fired from @accesshollywod for "hate speech". NBCU blocked Caucasian male hiring two years ago, but hypothetically, why would I want to work at a place like this? Say something obvious and get shamed and fired? — Lex Jurgen (@MyTerribleWords) August 3, 2019

Here is exactly what Mario said: “Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong,” the father of three said in the interview. “At the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be … I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then. When you’re a kid, you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.”

So we are now to the point where your career is in jeopardy if you dare suggest that it might be dangerous to push gender ideology on toddlers. To dare say that three year olds — THREE YEAR OLDS — shouldn’t be encouraged to discern their sexuality with their parents. And yes, if you click the HuffPo link and look at some of the tweets, especially from GLAAD, they want parents to be proactively seeking this dialogue. Which is straight up child abuse, by the way. It’s almost as if their endgame is the sexualization of children…COUGH.

It won’t be just the rich and famous. They will eventually come after all of us, and it’s coming fast. De-platforming is taking on a life of its own, and blogs like this one could be disappeared within months. Would not surprise me at all.

"Google has even restricted access to a video on the Ten Commandments. Yes, the Ten Commandments." "We have repeatedly asked Google why our videos are restricted. No explanation is ever given."https://t.co/u2YW55W6tr — James Shupe (Formerly Jamie Shupe) (@NotableDesister) August 12, 2019

Which can only logically lead to this:

"Hell" is Christian terrorism. It is extremist political propoganda produced by the Christian State. Teaching youth that God sends sinners to Hell because of who they love or who they are is part of a radicalized religious agenda to inspire the extermination of LGBTQ people. pic.twitter.com/jFZzcBfB3o — Diana Tourjée (@DianaTourjee) August 11, 2019

Need I mention yet again how much worse this is going to get? If you don’t believe me, go ahead and click on that last tweet and read his whole thread. (Sorry, “Diana,” I didn’t mis-pronoun you, you’re a guy.)