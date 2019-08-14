A prayer on the Feast of the Assumption

Prepare yourself, for this short prayer prompts deep reflection on one’s own faults. These faults impact not only your interior life — the state of your soul — but they also affect everyone around you; family, friends, colleagues. You know it’s true.

Put your faith into our Lord Jesus Christ, for all things are possible with God. And put your hope into the intercession, the maternal care, of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Your Mother loves you.

Our Lady Undoer of Knots, pray for us.

Blessed Feast to everyone!