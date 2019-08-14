Prepare yourself, for this short prayer prompts deep reflection on one’s own faults. These faults impact not only your interior life — the state of your soul — but they also affect everyone around you; family, friends, colleagues. You know it’s true.
Put your faith into our Lord Jesus Christ, for all things are possible with God. And put your hope into the intercession, the maternal care, of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Your Mother loves you.
Our Lady Undoer of Knots, pray for us.
Blessed Feast to everyone!
5 thoughts on “A prayer on the Feast of the Assumption”
Thank you. I’ve been thinking a lot lately how my sins have and do effect those around me.
Queen Assumed into Heaven, pray for us.
Thank you for this.
Blogs like this remind me of the Warning Beacons of Gondor (LOTR). Scattered friends in a land filled with enemies. Connected in spirit, however. And in time of crisis, connected in full via the common language and unified purpose of our shared Faith. The Warning Beacons lie dormant for hundreds of years, far away and forgotten, but when lit, good things happen as the threat is announced and the call to respond is made and the world of good arouses to meet the threat of evil.
Keep our eyes fixed on our singular purpose: Jesus Christ, via His Blessed Mother, pray for us as we submit to you.
That’s beautiful Aqua, a great comparison.
Seconded, Kate. I would that TLOR was real. You can sort the good guys from the bad. Here, it’s not so easy at least for me.
Thank you, Mark. So many knots to be undone.