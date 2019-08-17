Originally posted 7 July 2019 by Laramie Hirsch over at forge-and-anvil.com. Reprinted here with permission.

In the 1970s, our team—Team Catholic—managed to corner, trap, and interrogate a handful of our most wicked enemies. It would’ve been impossible without the authority of God, but thankfully we Catholics are the True Church and not some schismatic sect. And so, two of our hero-priests held a tidy little inquisition for a sum total of six demons. As Timothy Gordon recently put it, these “red-pilled demons” were chock full of insider information on what our adversaries were up to over 45 years ago. The level of “insider baseball” they revealed was startling—especially considering what we now know about the Catholic Church’s problems. And furthermore, we can know with certainty that our enemies were telling us the truth because the authority of God forced them to. They had no choice. Priests have authority over demons. And thus, we tightened the screws against our adversaries and caught a glimpse of what the other team was up to.

One of the most intriguing pieces of information was that the demons know The Chastisement is close. Only, they have their own lingo for it; they call it The Tribunal. Specifically, they said the following (back then in the mid 70s):

If Fatima is not fulfilled, there will come a new Tribunal

Something ushers in The Tribunal that “will be worse than the last two times.” [A third world war, from the sound of it.]

It won’t be long, now, until The Tribunal

Until that time arrives, the demons will work to confuse humanity so much “that they will no longer know what’s up from what’s down.”

This piece of information taken off our enemies is quite valuable. As things stand, we already know that the saints in Heaven and the people on Earth sense this Chastisement. We do not know the hour, day, or the season—but we can all feel it as though it’s a quickening, and we know it’s close. But now we can be certain that even the demons in Hell realize that The Chastisement is about to happen. The implications of this are astounding. It means that people in all realms—and on every side of the wall of Death—are aware that God is about to make His move. We all know it to one degree or another. God is keeping the timing to Himself, but we all feel it like a labor pain.

What incredible intel we’ve snatched from the enemy’s camp! But this report from the field is bittersweet, as the information was wrested from demons possessing young Anneliese Michelle, who later died from malnutrition and dehydration, such was the pitiable condition the demonic possession put her in. That said, Anneliese herself requested that the entire world know what these demons have said. She knew that there was much at stake, that her suffering would win over souls to God’s cause, and that many would be converted through her suffering.

In fact, it seems that God Himself knew what good would come from the possession of Anneliese Michelle , as the demons themselves testify:

–Demon: “We are damned eternally! Out! Out! We wish to come out of the snotnose. We cannot bear staying in her any longer. That filthy slut stays the whole day in the church. We are damned! Damned!”

-Exorcist: “Then come out!”

– Demon named Judas: “We cannot, because He does not allow it. The one up there, that one does not want it! He wants us to remain. We want to get out from her, who goes to Communion, and she goes every day! We cannot bear this! We wish to come out, out, out!…We wish to come out, but the one up there does not allow us!”

Thus, we can see that there was a higher purpose in permitting the demons to oppress Anneliese. And, indeed, she even knew that she would die. And now, years later, we can see that she was a victim soul who died that so the world would see what Hell was and what the demons were trying to do—that others would be saved. The demons stated during the exorcism sessions that they wanted her to be in a mental institution where priests had no access to her and she would be out of the public eye. But as we can all see, her story broke out to the world, and now we know what the other team has been up to.

There are many other things the demons revealed in their possession of Anneliese Michele. They revealed their evil gladness about post-Vatican II reforms, Communion in the hand, priests facing the people on the other side of the altar, priests not dressing as priests, and pandering to Protestants. All of this can be read from this transcript of the exorcism tapes.

It is good to know what the opposition has been doing. But battlefield intel is no good if it’s not used, and time grows short. If you are not in the Catholic Church, get baptized and confirmed without delay, and worship God in the fullest, most Catholic manner you possibly can. Shed your sins, confess them, repent, and prepare. There’s rough waters ahead.