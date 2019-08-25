“All these years, I thought being in communion with the successor of Peter was a significant mark of Roman Catholicism.”

Finally! I am in total agreement with Michael Sean Winters of Fishwrap fame, and I’m tickled! Well, not exactly, but more in the way that a stopped clock is right twice a day.
Being in communion with the successor of Peter is indeed a big deal. It is for this reason that those voicing the harshest criticisms of Bergoglio, while also pledging “loyalty” to him as true pope, have a very big problem on their hands. You CANNOT disobey the teaching authority of a true pope and still remain Catholic. Because Christ told us, promised us, that the office of the papacy would be supernaturally protected from error, forever.
I’m enjoying Sunday family time, so that’s all I’ve got. The full MSW article is HERE. It’s worth a read, because it proves the other side is beginning to panic. It’s a good thing.
The Church has been in schism since Vatican II, most of it de facto. I’m strongly in favor of real (but temporary) schism which would be Luther in reverse since most of the Catholic Church is now Protestant. How does Pope Vigano sound?
If I get to pick, the next pope would be Fr. Philip Wolfe.
His series on the Virgin of Revelation is the best 15 hours of podcast listening there is, followed closely by the 26 minute “I Will Not Offer Sacrifice Which Costs Me Nothing”.
If you haven’t listened already, you can thank me later for the link 😊
Debbie, do you know where Fr. Wolfe is now? Was he silenced by the FSSP? He’s gone from his last parish in OH and I can’t find any info on what happened. I was fortunate to have him at Mater Dei in Dallas a number of years ago.
And yes, these podcasts are excellent, though I’ve yet to get through them all.
I’ve no idea where he is. Perhaps the guy, Steve something, at Sensus Fidelium knows where he is….but he is, or at least was a firm shut up FiP (Steve, not Father). And yes, it’s my understanding too that the FSSP has silenced Fr. Wolfe. When I DM’d Steve to ask what happened, why no more podcasts from him, he said he knew but would not comment further.
Anyone reading this, would love to know where Father is now and how he’s doing.
Thanks for the link Debbie.
It sounds like Opus Dei.
Well, yes, it ‘sounds’ good but in reality, until you get all the masonic Satanists out of the Vatican and out of the Church as a whole, poor ‘Pope Vigano’ wouldn’t survive for 24 hours inside the Vatican. Likely he’d go the same route as John Paul 1, only much much quicker.
That is so true. In first noticed this on Mundabor’s blog where on the one hand he insisted in his own personal style that you couldn’t even be Catholic unless you accepted Bergoglio as Pope. Then, on the other hand, he called the Holy Father all sorts of vile, creatively profane and disgusting insults. The Holy Father = Demon Spawn …. huh!
And then, Barnhardt adds in to the conversation a discussion on “base premises”: if this is true, then that must follow.
Over at Where Peter Is blog, I have been in an extended dialogue with the host and his readers on this assertion: “The Pope can never be in schism because he cannot be in schism with himself. The Pope can never be wrong because he is guaranteed by God to never be wrong. He bonds and looses on earth as in heaven. If he says it, it is true”.
It is an interesting blog post and the follow up comments are unusually good as erudite (learned and unemotional) explanations for why someone would believe such a thing as I summarized above.
I tried to participate as best I could but was ultimately asked (politely) to leave.
To me it comes down to defined Dogma, Sacred Tradition and Scripture being the essence of the Church as it is what connects we the living to their fuller revelation in heaven (Beatific Vision) one day. These are heavenly and cannot be changed. They can be more fully revealed, expanded on as we get closer to the full revelation of eternity, but we can never *contradict* by even a punctuation mark.
And so, the Pope is a servant to these Truths. He guards them with his life, strength and talent. In union with all other Popes, in union with Jesus Christ, Logos, in union with the communion of all Saints, the Pope is fulfilling his Divine Office in full. That is when Catholics kneel before the Pope as before God – because such a Pope truly represents *only* God Himself in His fullness.
Anyway, it is interesting to see such Catholics avoid the topic of the five Dubia, similarly to their “Pope”. They turn this defense of Dogma into a heretical act by rebellious, disloyal Cardinals.
Nice to come back to clean air this blog. Keep up the good work!
Thank you, Aqua. Someone sent me a link this morning wherein I found out that the host of wherepeteris.com had blocked me. I didn’t even know his name twelve hours ago.
The common theme I’m seeing is to shut down the dialogue, hence your being asked to leave. It’s hard to believe how someone can claim to love Truth, yet be afraid of it at the same time. That makes no sense to me. You are presented with evidence that obviously contradicts your worldview, and instead of being intrigued or even curious, you run from it? It’s ostrich head in the sand personified, and I’m pretty sure it’s grounded in fear.
I actually had interesting productive discussions with his readers.
Mike Lewis, host, was another story.
It’s fine. His blog, his rules.
Too bad, though. Like you say, all that matters is arriving together at Truth, (along with Love) which is he essence of the Beatific Vision. Hard to to do that when blocking is always the subtext of everything.
Funny thing. I made my first comment on wherepeteris.com regarding the need for a change in governance for the Church using the “Pope” Francis ongoing scandal as one of the reasons. I was immediately blocked. I tried to unsubscribe but cannot. His unsubscribe button doesn’t work and direct e-mail to him are of no avail. Bottom line: He likes readers who don’t comment. We need freedom of speech in the Church with lots of open and often embarrassing discussions. Finding the truth of things is messy.
The Matrix is so instructive. Cypher, having previously red-pilled only to find the truth too “hard,” sells out the people he should care about the most in order to re-blue pill himself back into anti-realty because that steak tastes so damn good, even though he knows it’s not there. Sound about right?
Sounds about right Mark. Our motto should be that of Pope Felix III.
“Not to oppose error is to approve it; and not to defend truth is to suppress it; and indeed to neglect to confound evil men, when we can do it, is no less a sin than to encourage them.”
That is exactly right.
A quote from “Dinosaur Derek” in response to a Twitter conversation (via Canon 212), along those red pill/blue pill choice lines of yours: which do you prefer – Truth, suffering, Cross or unreality, pleasure, will.
“The Paradox of Red pill Traditionalism is that while it is a stable unmovable rock, to reside there is chaos in relation to the world.
Conversely, the comfort of the Blue pill matrix is chaos in relation to the truth”.
I thought that was about right.
Yes, that seems about right.
Father Wolfe is living in Pennsylvania and was present at the traditional ordination Mass by Cardinal Burke earlier this month. I do not have any contact information for him but when I met him, I thought he seemed to be in good spirits.
Thank you, father.