Panic mode: CINO bloggers are getting nervous… turn up the heat!

Mike Lewis, who I don’t see much because he blocked me, is trying to bring his A-game. It boggles the mind that these lib ‘c’atholics see no irony in calling for iron fist loyalty to a heretic antipope, after they spent decades lauding the ethics and efficacy of full frontal DISSENT. Yeah. Go ahead and click over to wherepeteris.com and sample the dreck from he and others over there. This is a good example of why it’s good to get out of your bubble and see how the other half thinks… or doesn’t think.

Well, as Ann stated so adroitly on a recent podcast, to which I wholeheartedly agreed, “BRING IT ON.” Go ahead and listen to the simple four minute instruction from 22:00 to 26:00:

Are these people incapable of following a simple rational argument? Should BiP folks be concerned about excommunication from an antipope or the antichurch? Should it be worrisome to reject a “pope” who spews heresy on a daily basis and preaches that all religions are willed by God, this “god of surprises?” I mean, maybe someone needs to be forced to write Hebrews 13:8 on a blackboard 10,000 times.

Do these people seriously think that the threat of canonical penalties is going to cause some sort of moral crisis in someone who adheres whole and entire to the Catholic faith as handed down for 2000 years, and who also happen to believe that Pope Benedict is the only true living pope, and has been since April 2005? Don’t they understand that a fake pope has ZERO jurisdiction and ZERO legitimate authority?

I thought these CINOs held Primacy of Conscience as the core dogma of the Church…. Silly me.