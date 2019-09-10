If you call Bergoglio true pope, are you preparing to be excommunicated? You should be.
He spoke about another ideology he calls “rigorist,” which he told reporters is “the ideology of an antiseptic morality” that takes no account of the real lives of the faithful and the obligation of pastors to guide them away from sin and toward living the Gospel.
“There are many schools of rigidity within the Catholic Church today which are not in schism, but are pseudo-schismatic Christian paths, which will not end well,” he said. HERE
Taking the prize for negative levels of introspection:
“When ideology takes the place of doctrine, he said, there is the danger of a split in the Christian community.”
I mean, he is pure ideology, nothing else. And yes, he is the one causing schism. So I guess he gets a point for that one, even though (trigger warning – soccer reference ahead) it’s an own goal?
And finally, a Double Whopper with Cheese:
The pope cited those who say, “The pope is too communist” because of his criticism of unbridled capitalism and its negative impact on the poor. “The social things I say are the same things John Paul II said. The very same. I copy him.”
I’m no JPII fanboy, but the man did fight a lifelong battle against Communism, and largely won. Bergoglio slanders him here, either using him to lie to prove that he himself is not Communist, or lying about things JPII never said. Take your pick.
And oh by the way, maybe it’s just the translation, but did you catch the modifier? “The pope is too Communist…” Yes, we all wish you were just a little less Communist, old boy. Just dial it back a wee bit and we are totes BFFs.
As if it were okay for a true pope to be even 1% Communist.
Oh, and Magister reports that Bergoglio already approved Deacons simulating the Mass, as in, Abomination of Desolation. HERE
10 thoughts on ““Pseudo-schismatic Christian paths, which will not end well””
“I’m no JPII fanboy, but the man did fight a lifelong battle against Communism, and largely won.”
This is very far off the mark. Communism isn’t defeated. Not even close. It’s on the march. We’re all wallowing in the errors of Russia which have been spread and it’s getting worse. Marxism is continuing to destroy the west and the world and it isn’t slowing down. And it won’t, either.
There is only one means to finish it off, and our Lord sent His mother to tell us what needed to be done at Fatima. She was ignored, including by mr. ‘Totus Tuus’ himself, JPII.
Has Russia converted to the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church? No. Has there been a period of peace? Not even close. Mohammedans on the march, sodomites on the march, Christians being persecuted and martyred around the world, babies being slaughtered in the womb, the Church infested with heretics and sodomites…
Russia was never consecrated as our Lord commanded through His mother. And so the errors continue to spread, and the peace has not been granted. And nothing will change for the better – nothing – until the instructions at Fatima are finally obeyed.
Ronald Reagan fought a lifelong battle against communism. But his means were limited. Even as president his arsenal was temporal, economic, rhetorical, political. The Catholic Pope is the one who had the real “nuke,” handed to him by our Lady. They didn’t have the guts or the will to use it, including JPII.
It is often darkest before the dawn. I see a grand fight in progress. The filth in the Church is fully exposed. Let us pray for a thorough cleansing that gives us the Mustard Seed Church…smaller but “bringing the good into the world,” to quote BXVI.
I agree with you.
JP II, in union with all the Bishops of the world, was ordered by God through Mary to consecrate Russia to the Sacred Hearts Of Mary and Jesus – each in their own Cathedral in solemn public ceremony.
This order was ignored by the Pope and all the Bishops of the world. He chose different words and different form, not in unity with the Bishops of the world.
The time was late, but the BVM offered us a way out and redemption. The Fathers failed. Judgement comes. Thanks be to God. Glory be to God. Only God’s glory and honor matter. Our judgement is certain and necessary. Pray, pray, pray.
Things certainly are accelerating. I wonder how long before Elijah and Enoch appear? And what that will look like?
Acceleration indeed. Amazonian heresyfest on the near horizon
A climatic moment does appear imminent. But I’m afraid it will one greeted with silence by all but a few.
I read a book whose background premise was America was taken over by Muslims, it’s Constitution replaced by Shariah. How was finally America conquered by the Muslims? No one cared. Media and political elites converted first, to keep power. The rest of America just shrugged their shoulders. Whatever, man.
You have identified the mechanism of change (revolution). The agents of change care. No one else does.
Female Priests? Homo marriage? Whatever.
Vatican II turned most Catholics into Protestants, i.e, Christians in name only. And they would think it was about time married deacons said Mass given the priest shortage and all. Female priests might raise a few eyebrows. We have become the Church of Anything Goes. We have had our own Protestant Reformation–a silent schism.
Bergoglio is the one who has abandoned the Catholic faith.
Bergoglio had already betrayed the Catholic Church and God in Argentina.
Bergoglio is the schismatic who separates himself from Catholic doctrine and from the Holy Trinity. The schism consists in joining Bergoglio in his rebellion against God and not in separating ourselves from him, in order to remain faithful to Christ and faithful to the Catholic Doctrine.
Those who believe the great deception that Bergoglio is pope has placed a heretic over the Magisterium of the Church who has decreed invalidates and voids the elevation of a heretic.
The Message of Our lady of La Salette: “Several will abandon the faith, and a great number of priests and members of religious orders will break away from the true religion; among these people there will even be bishops”.
Bishop Athanasius Schneider warned that there is an inverted schism of bishops who are joining Bergoglio and at the same time are separating themselves from Catholic doctrine. Monsignor Athanasius Schneider: “There are priests and bishops who EVILY contradict the TRUTH OF GOD, and who by their pronouncements and actions are separating themselves from THE TRUTH OF THE CHURCH.”
HE is the one that has separated himself from the Church of Christ! Bergoglio is an ‘out and PROUD’ Apostate. FULL. STOP.