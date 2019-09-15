Lord, may she be ever withdrawn from harm and guided in good

Oremus:
Favor Thy Church unceasingly, O Lord we beseech Thee, and keep her safe: and because apart from Thee frail man is wont to fall, may she by Thy help be ever withdrawn from harm and guided in good. – Collect, Fourteenth Sunday after Pentecost
Amen!
In other news…
“I AM THE LAW! I HAVE CLEARLY STATED THIS!”
I’m in charge here, dammit! Morality is what I SAY it is. I say it changed, so it changed. We have to roll with the changes, yo. Tradition with a capital T be damned. Immutability be damned. The only thing that matters is Bergoglian Truth.
So that we may confidently say: The Lord is my helper: I will not fear what man shall do to me. Remember your prelates who have spoken the word of God to you; whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation, Jesus Christ, yesterday, and today; and the same for ever. Be not led away with various and strange doctrines. Hebrews 13:6-9
Which reminds me…
It would be INSANE to suggest a valid pontiff could reverse 2000 years of doctrine, AMIRIGHT?
It’s said that everyone has their breaking point. Anyone who continues on the “Pope Francis” train past this station should be prepared to start questioning their own sanity. How many times do you need to see the law of non-contradiction *seemingly* broken, before you start to scratch your head and think, “Wait, that can’t happen”?
You know how someone should have told Luther that you can’t just rip out the parts of the bible you don’t like, and you can’t change the verses to better suit your liking? Well, someone should have told the Argentinian the same thing about the Catechism of the Catholic Church, because not only did he change it, but now he has driven a stake through it.
Conveniently, Diane Montagna has put together a powerhouse follow-up to her initial reportage yesterday of the Bergoglian Faux Mercy Machine on the Death Penalty HERE. Thank God for the work she is doing at LifeSite, since the general media blackout otherwise continues unabated. Her piece is a must read.
She first captures commentary by Edward Feser, and then she brings in an anonymous theologian: Dominican vs Argentinian in a steel cage death match. It’s a rather lopsided battle. Next up is a Catholic historian, Dr. Alan Fimister, who ends the scene by quoting the great Elizabeth Anscombe. Turns out Anscombe vs Argentinian is pretty decisive as well.
God is immutable. The Church, the Mystical Body of Christ, is immutable. It’s not that difficult a concept. When true popes teach, they document their orthodoxy by generously footnoting key points with references to Scripture, Fathers, Doctors, and past popes. A true pope goes out of his way to point out, “Hey, this isn’t new.” Go to vatican.va and pull up any document from any past pope. You will quickly see, this is how it’s done.
What can one say about a “Bishop of Rome” who claims the One True Faith was wrong – long on justice and short on mercy, with an immature conscience – from 33 A.D. to 2013 A.D. How could he contradict scripture, Tradition, Fathers and Doctors of the Church, and all of his “predecessors’? How can he deliberately misquote Aquinas (as he did in Amoris Laetitia as well) in trying to get support for his utterly novel teaching (which a scholar of ten years old can discover in ten seconds that Aquinas teaches exactly the opposite, and he does it in Articles 2-3 of the very same Question 64 that the Argentinian cites HERE.)
Imagine how profoundly UNPROTECTED one must be from the supernatural graces our Lord and Savior promised to Peter and his successors, to wake up one morning and decide to take on Saint Thomas Aquinas and invert his teachings. Imagine then GETTING AWAY WITH IT, cue the accompanying endorphin rush, BECAUSE SILENCE.
Oh yes, BTW he is still Argentinian, you know. Renewed his Argentinian passport, even though he’s the purported Head of State of a different sovereign entity. It’s almost like a sign, or something. He also doesn’t live where popes live. He also doesn’t wear what popes wear. He also doesn’t give the apostolic blessing like popes do. He also likes to be called bishop, not pope. Nothing to see here.
6 thoughts on “Lord, may she be ever withdrawn from harm and guided in good”
Yet there he sits. I’ve come to the point, I do what I can, pray, try to inform other Catholics, resist as much as possible. I won’t support FrancisChurch financially, and attend the TLM. I’m online a lot, because that’s how we communicate with each other, but the church is God’s, and there is nothing much we can do about sodomite apostates and diabolical popes.
You do what you can do. God is in control, but he does use us as tools.
When is just one bishop, just one, going to grow a pair and call out this filthy scoundrel as an anti-pope. It’s not like the evidence isn’t right there in front of us all to back him up. Think about how the media would pounce if just one bishop publicly acknowledged the fact that his earthly boss is and always was since 2005, Pope Benedict XVI: that guy who still lives in the Vatican, still wears white, and still gives apostolic blessings. Just think about how just one brave bishop could encourage potentially millions of Catholics around the world to consider the fact that the past six years have been a lie and that there’s no reason to lose their faith.
JameAndrewDunn: Does a Bishop Emeritus count? https://abyssum.org/2019/09/14/here-is-the-definitive-article-on-the-subject-of-the-resignation-of-pope-benedict-xvi-it-was-written-by-a-priest-who-wishes-to-remain-anonymous-and-has-therefore-signed-it-with-a-nom-de-plume-bu/#comments Bishop Gracida opined that this article it “the Definitive article on BiP”. Have you seen it?
Perhaps the silence of our bishops is part of God’s plan to bring the Mustard Seed Church to the world. It certainly is hidden while the antiChurch has arisen in all its pitch black ‘glory’.
I read something interesting about the Mustard Seed in Scripture yesterday. In Luke, the context preceding the parable is the healing of a woman who had a spirit of infirmity for 18 years. When Jesus healed her on the Sabbath the ruler of the synagogue became angry and accused Jesus of doing work on the Sabbath (something prohibited by the strict rules of Jewish life).
Jesus rebukes the ruler and the people rejoice at the power and glory of Jesus. Immediately afterward we have the parable of the Mustard Seed in Luke 13:18-19, Jesus says: “What is the Kingdom of God like? And to what shall I compare it? It is like a mustard seed, which a man took and put in his garden; and it grew and became a large tree, and the birds of the air nested in its branches.”
I saw something in this parable I had not seen before. The simple and straightforward healing of the infirm woman was just like a mustard seed. It was a small beginning, but it illustrates how the Kingdom of God grows from just such simple acts. The life of an old woman made whole impacted everyone in that synagogue and community.
Those people were seeing the beginnings of the Kingdom of God in their lives. Small, almost insignificant in the scheme of things, but the seed of faith will grow through time and eternity to supplant every other earthly kingdom. I guess I’m trying to say that I saw how indestructible the little mustard seed is, and how we are assured of its growth until no other kingdom reigns but God’s.
When Pope Benedict XVI spoke of the Mustard Seed Church, he was telling us this, I think. All of us little people of faith, with our seemingly insignificant Twitter accounts and blogs, with no earthly power, are in reality sowing mustard seeds all over the world.
The action or inaction of those with earthly power (whether political or religious) have no chance against the Mustard Seed Church. The darkness is being exposed. The night is far spent. The day is at hand.
God bless Pope Benedict XVI and comfort him and make His face to shine upon him.
Beautifully said, grandmaintexas. Thank you for your thoughts. “The day is at hand”–like the writing found on the underside of a table in a cellar where Jews were hidden during the Holocaust, “Although I cannot see the sun, I believe that it is there.”
Indeed, God bless Pope Benedict XVI and comfort him and make His face to SHINE upon him.