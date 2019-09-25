Libs and cinos with another own goal, shifting the antipapacy Overton Window further against their own cause. Yea!

Controlled Opposition, or Dunning-Kruger?

I don’t know, but this is getting really interesting.

Mike Lewis used the word “Antipope” in a headline, as a scare tactic, and the usual suspects clutched pearls. The beautiful thing about it is that he offers proof after proof of exactly what he sets out to refute! You must go read the whole thing. False Base Premise Syndrome in living color. HERE

If this keeps up, ‘#antipope’ will be trending on twitter. And maybe it will force ++Burke to finally take a stand. His letter yesterday with Bishop Schneider is still too weak.

Taking @cardinalrlburke's statements to their logical conclusion, @mfjlewis fears, "The clear implication … is that he thinks Francis hasn’t taught anything magisterial because he doesn’t believe Francis is pope." https://t.co/inWg95MYRZ — Dawn Eden Goldstein (@DawnofMercy) September 25, 2019

It is time says @Where_Peter_is for Cardinal Burke to make a profession of faith to the pope, recognizing him as the valid successor to St Peter. For the evidence is overwhelming that he is in formal schism. https://t.co/wZLv6x7UDd — Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) September 25, 2019

Stunning and compelling analysis by @Where_Peter_is—The time has come for Cardinal Burke to publicly affirm “his loyalty to Pope Francis and stating his religious submission of intellect and will to the magisterial teachings of the Holy Father”: https://t.co/OGbYTOn9fA — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) September 25, 2019