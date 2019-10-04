Today, paganism and demon worship took place inside the Vatican, and of course there is video. Presiding over the affair was antipope Bergoglio. The video is embedded in the first tweet below, and then there are some close-ups of the idols farther down.
But first, some advice from Saint Paul:
Wherefore, my dearly beloved, fly from the service of idols. I speak as to wise men: judge ye yourselves what I say. The chalice of benediction which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? And the bread which we break, is it not the partaking of the body of the Lord? For we, being many, are one bread, one body: all that partake of one bread. Behold Israel according to the flesh. Are not they that eat of the sacrifices partakers of the altar? What then? Do I say that what is offered in sacrifice to idols is any thing? Or that the idol is any thing? But the things which the heathens sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils and not to God. And I would not that you should be made partakers with devils. You cannot drink the chalice of the Lord and the chalice of devils: you cannot be partakers of the table of the Lord and of the table of devils. 1 Cor 10:14-21
Go ahead and watch the short video. The antichurch visible, y’all:
6 thoughts on “Mutual Enrichment via demon worship: Are you ready to choose a side yet?”
He did give her a tiny, little blessing…..that’s more than he gives Catholics….sooooo, he’s definitely pope.
They both went up to him for his blessing. When he didn’t do it, they blessed themselves, and only did he then sheepishly make the sign of the cross.
Thanks, I didn’t catch that. The thing about this garbage is it makes ecumenism with Prots and the Orthodox almost normal or “traditional”.
The whole video is repulsive and 100 percent sacrilegious. Note especially at 1:44 as the Amazonian witchy woman goes up to Bergoglio, the person behind her is holding an interesting statue of a naked, pregnant woman. Modesty? Oh that’s right. These are the same people who allowed a statue of a hunky, naked man be the centerpiece of the (fake) Nativity in Christmas of last year. I saw on Ann Barnhart’s site just now that a section of the ceiling at St. Peter’s Basilica fell during a Mass that took place, following this wicked, blasphemous pagan gathering. I wonder why? Dear Lord: in your Mercy, bring on the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart. Death to freemasonry and may the Amazonian synod fail and be sent straight back to hell from which it came!
I could be very wrong and am open to correction, but wouldn’t it be better if the synod succeeded? Let the antipope and the anti-Church make a clean and unmistakable break from the true Church of Christ.
It certainly looks like this might happen. Prayer and fasting.