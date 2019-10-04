Mutual Enrichment via demon worship: Are you ready to choose a side yet?

Today, paganism and demon worship took place inside the Vatican, and of course there is video. Presiding over the affair was antipope Bergoglio. The video is embedded in the first tweet below, and then there are some close-ups of the idols farther down.

But first, some advice from Saint Paul:

Wherefore, my dearly beloved, fly from the service of idols. I speak as to wise men: judge ye yourselves what I say. The chalice of benediction which we bless, is it not the communion of the blood of Christ? And the bread which we break, is it not the partaking of the body of the Lord? For we, being many, are one bread, one body: all that partake of one bread. Behold Israel according to the flesh. Are not they that eat of the sacrifices partakers of the altar? What then? Do I say that what is offered in sacrifice to idols is any thing? Or that the idol is any thing? But the things which the heathens sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils and not to God. And I would not that you should be made partakers with devils. You cannot drink the chalice of the Lord and the chalice of devils: you cannot be partakers of the table of the Lord and of the table of devils. 1 Cor 10:14-21

Go ahead and watch the short video. The antichurch visible, y’all:

I can confirm that this was a pagan fertility ritual, with the indigenous leaders worshiping two idols of a fertility goddess of the Earth, which can be seen in the middle of the circle. An idol is then presented to Pope Francis at the end of the clip. #SinodoAmazonico https://t.co/yjSbyKcbDw — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) October 4, 2019