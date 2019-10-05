Why bother actually blogging when you can just cut and paste from twitter for ten minutes and spend the rest of your day with family?

I mean, it’s getting to the point where you can’t tell the parody accounts apart from the actual Marxists. But it sure is entertaining.

The Bergoglians have been very busy, rushing to defend the demon worship in the Vatican gardens yesterday. One wonders what they will say once the real fireworks start.

When I criticized +Burke's prayer-&-fasting campaign in advance of the #AmazonSynod, readers asked me what I had against prayer & fasting. Answer: nothing, when it's done in love of God & neighbor. But the organized opposition to the Synod is showing itself xenophobic & racist. https://t.co/ZnRXlZPZH2 — Dawn Eden Goldstein (@DawnofMercy) October 5, 2019

Datz Waysist!

Today’s hit-job brought to you by @cnalive; this piece is none other than a crude mocking of the indigenous peoples and their culture coupled with not so subtle digs at Pope Francis. Prepare yourselves for more of this nonsense as #AmazonSynod approaches: https://t.co/j8VShuwy3N — Rich Raho (@RichRaho) October 4, 2019

I was in the Vatican gardens for this event and found it both moving and deeply Catholic. The dismissive tone in the article is unfortunate. https://t.co/bP1OKE32xP — Christopher Lamb (@ctrlamb) October 4, 2019

Catholicism is always inculturated. The people complaining have so little understanding of their own culture that they don't even see how we in Europe as well assimilated "heathen" elements. Sad to see how little religious education is available to people. — Georg Sauerwein (@GeorgSauerwein) October 4, 2019

Indigenous Amazonian representation of the Visitation. The meeting between St. Elizabeth and the Blessed Virgin Mary, both with child. Our Lady of the Amazon, pray for us! pic.twitter.com/KZKaCd4S0l — 𝙈𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙇𝙚𝙬𝙞𝙨 (@mfjlewis) October 5, 2019

Luckily, there is ample visual evidence of what was really going on, because God loves us and wants us to see the truth.

Literally idolatry. The Bible says the gods of the gentiles, pagans, are literally devils. And you want to allow worship of them because the people are indigenous? Those pagans are prozyletizing you well. — Remnant Clergy (@RemnantClergy) October 5, 2019

Jesuit: NO IT'S NOT PAGANISM OR SEXUAL YOU STUPID RAD TRAD IT'S THE VIRGIN AND ELIZABETH! "Rad Trad": What about Mr. Happy over there? Jesuit: WELL OF COURSE **THAT'S** ABOUT SEX! — LB236 (@thelb236) October 5, 2019

Fixed it for you, Austen. pic.twitter.com/ZrNZJB7gxP — Laurence England (@TheCrushedBones) October 5, 2019

They are *literally* bowing down before an idol in the middle of the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/mIjtp724Qt — Is the Pope Catholic? (@IsPopeCatholic) October 4, 2019

Click on that video. Yes, they are **LITERALLY** bowing to idols. In the middle of the Vatican. With Bergoglio in attendance.

And then today we had this at Mass:

What a stunningly prayerful way to honour the Word of God. #sinodoamazonico pic.twitter.com/QznX6dq9e6 — Austen Ivereigh (@austeni) October 5, 2019

Do click the video, it is indeed stunning.

Also, notice the Amazonian witch goddess idol made it to the altar:

But is any of this really so surprising when the bishop in white thinks all religions are willed by God, and is happy to accept demonic “blessings” from pagan witches? Are you still betting on this guy being the one true pope of the one true faith?