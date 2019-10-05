I mean, it’s getting to the point where you can’t tell the parody accounts apart from the actual Marxists. But it sure is entertaining.
The Bergoglians have been very busy, rushing to defend the demon worship in the Vatican gardens yesterday. One wonders what they will say once the real fireworks start.
Datz Waysist!
Luckily, there is ample visual evidence of what was really going on, because God loves us and wants us to see the truth.
Click on that video. Yes, they are **LITERALLY** bowing to idols. In the middle of the Vatican. With Bergoglio in attendance.
And then today we had this at Mass:
Do click the video, it is indeed stunning.
Also, notice the Amazonian witch goddess idol made it to the altar:
But is any of this really so surprising when the bishop in white thinks all religions are willed by God, and is happy to accept demonic “blessings” from pagan witches? Are you still betting on this guy being the one true pope of the one true faith?
3 thoughts on “Why bother actually blogging when you can just cut and paste from twitter for ten minutes and spend the rest of your day with family?”
It defies credulity, doesn’t it?
I am of good cheer, though. Christ has overcome them all.
Who is ‘Our Lady of the Amazon’? People want to know…..
“Will the real Pope please stand up?”
A thought came to me in Mass today. We – I – have been unfair to our dear friend Jorge.
An antipope is a man who pretends to be Pope but isn’t. We’ve made much, here and elsewhere, of the assertion that if Benedict is still Pope, Jorge Cardinal Bergoglio is an antipope. What we have not admitted is the converse – that, if Francis is Pope, Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger is an antipope. We need to remain fair and balanced, considering the problem from every angle.
Of course, this revelation isn’t exactly groundbreaking. But if we set aside temporarily the question of which is the real pope, then instead wouldn’t it be helpful to ask, ‘Which man is most likely the antipope?’
A real headscratcher, that one. A puzzler for the ages.