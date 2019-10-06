Nothing to see here… just a guy who is totally retired still doing his former job, okay?

Yesterday, the Thirteen new Cardinals received the Apostolic Blessing from the One True Living Pope Benedict, who is wearing his Fisherman’s Ring. The Cardinals can be seen making the Sign of the Cross as he blesses them.

But first, Pope Benedict gave them some advice. He used a microphone.

Pope Benedict reminded them of the importance of “fidelity to the pope.” Yes, really. HERE

Tell me again why a totally retired, not even a weensy bit still pope, completely formerly used to be but now not any longer whatsoever because he gave it all up voluntarily but still lives inside the Vatican as a simple priest ex-pope… imparts his Apostolic Blessing upon new cardinals at every Bergoglian consistory?

