The worst kept secret is finally out!

“Whoever has had, as I have happened several times, the luck of meeting him and speaking to him with the utmost cultural confidence, knows that Pope Francis (sic) conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, man, not God incarnate. Once incarnated, Jesus ceases to be a God and becomes a man until his death on the cross. The proof that confirms this reality and creates a Church that is completely different from the others is proved by some episodes which deserve to be remembered. The first is what happens in the Garden of Gethsemane where Jesus goes after the Last Supper. The apostles who are a few meters from him hear him pray to God with words that were at one time reported by Simon Peter: “Lord – said Jesus – if you can remove this bitter chalice from me, please do it, but if you can’t or you don’t want me to drink it all the way ». He was arrested by Pontius Pilate’s guards just outside of that garden.
Another episode, also well known, occurs when Jesus is already crucified and once again repeats himself and is listened to by the apostles and by the women who are kneeling at the foot of the cross: «Lord, you have abandoned me».
When I happened to discuss these sentences, Pope Francis (sic) told me: “They are the demonstrable proof that Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, might have been a man of exceptional virtues, but he was not a God at all”.” HERE
The thing that really caught my attention about all this, besides the not-so-surprising part about an antipope being an arch-heretic, was Scalfari’s first sentence. Did you miss that? Let me clean it up for you:
“Whoever has had the luck of…speaking to him…knows that Pope Francis (sic) conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, man, not God incarnate.”
Got that? Antipope Bergoglio denies the divinity of Jesus Christ, and everyone knows it. This claim is what makes Scalfari’s account so credible. In fact it almost seems like an attempt to diffuse the bombshell. “Hey, what I’m about to say sounds like breaking news, but guess what… everybody already knows!”
Not that you really even need to ask him about it.
Or maybe it’s just situational knee/hip dysplasia.
3 thoughts on “The worst kept secret is finally out!”
Yeah, situational hip and/or knee dysplasia, and situational as in ethics, too.
“Whoever has had the BAD luck of…speaking to him…knows that Pope Francis (sic) conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, man, not God incarnate.”
There. Fixed.
Heretic: A person with belief contrary to Doctrine.
Arch heretic: A leader of a heretical movement.
Apostate: A person who renounces Catholic belief.
Pagan: A person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main world religions.
The best definition of Bergoglio is pagan. He does not, nor ever has held the Catholic Credal Faith. Answer the Dubia! Reject Scalfari! Kneel before God; prostrate yourself before Holy God!
Beware, those of you with pictures of this Pagan in your house, your Parish; you Priests who elevate him in Holy Mass. the evidence is overwhelming – you are venerating and elevating a Pagan antipope before God.
This question *must* be answered by every Catholic if they wish to remain Catholic in a state of Grace. I do believe that. The Cornerstone is inhabited by a Pagan who obviously hates Holy Triune God, and His Blessed Mother. Everything else in the Faith must stop until that emergency is dealt with; correctives and appropriate punishments meted out.