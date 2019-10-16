“We will penetrate into the heart of the papal court, from which no one can chase us away anymore, until we have broken the reign of the Pope.”

Remember, Satan is incapable of creating anything. So his game is anti-creation, which means anti-reality, anti-law, inversion of truth, and tricking people into believing that lies are truth. What is playing out in plain sight is not just the abolition of the Decalogue, but rather the inversion of the Decalogue, starting with the First Commandment: Worshiping “Mother Earth,” our lady of the Amazonian lifeforce, menstrual blood face-painted chanting shamans, suckling piglets for the circle of life, processing INTO SAINT PETER’S with elevated idols.

The true God is not their god. They worship a false god. They are enemies of the true God.

The following excerpt is from a declaration/warning from a group of German priests (the Communio veritatis group, Archdiocese of Paderborn), as translated by Maike Hickson. HERE

“Another portent appeared in heaven: a great red dragon, with seven heads and ten horns, and seven diadems on his heads” (Apoc. 12:3). With the October Revolution, the adversary also appears in the same year, 1917, on the stage of world history. The fiery red dragon represents the atheistic Communism, which aims at destroying faith in God. In this battle, two animals come to the aid of the dragon.

“And I saw a beast rising out of the sea, having ten horns and seven heads; and on its horns were ten diadems, and on its heads were blasphemous names. And the beast that I saw was like a leopard, its feet were like a bear’s, and its mouth was like a lion’s mouth. And the dragon gave it his power and his throne and great authority (Apoc. 13:1–2). This black animal is Freemasonry. It hides itself in a shadowy way so that it can enter everywhere without being recognized. The aim of this black animal is that the people do not walk the path of Grace and of salvation as given by God. Freemasonry aims at blaspheming God and, in its fight against the Decalogue, opposes each Commandment with an anti-law, in order to bring people, with the help of their vices, to worship idols.

“Then I saw another beast that rose out of the earth; it had two horns like a lamb and it spoke like a dragon. It exercises all the authority of the first beast on its behalf, and it makes the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast” (Apoc. 13:11–12). The animal which is similar to a lamb is the ecclesial Freemasonry which has entered the inside of the Church — especially its hierarchy. Its goal is to overcome the Catholic Church from within. It wants — and also even attains it for a short time — to create an idol — a false christ and a false church.

In 1917, Saint Maximilian Kolbe witnessed the march of the Freemasons on St. Peter’s Square in Rome, on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the foundation [of Freemasonry]. The Apostle of the Immaculata read their express plan on one of their banners: “Satan has to reign in the Vatican, the Pope will be his slave!” Twenty years earlier, this very goal had also been approved by the Grand Lodge Grand Orient from Paris at the Congress of Freemasons in Basel: “We will penetrate into the heart of the papal court, from which no one can chase us away anymore, until we have broken the reign of the Pope.”

The program of the enemy…has been described…as follows: “The substitution of the Roman papacy with a ‘pluri-confessional’ pontificate, which is capable of adapting to a universal (polyvalent) ecumenism.” The enemy wanted to attain this by way of an infiltrating long march through the hierarchy, as Manfred Adler reveals it in his book The Anti-Christian Revolution of Freemasonry: “Here, however, it is important to see that all these destructive thoughts are secretly aiming at one unified goal, that is to say, to create the Counter-Church or the ‘New’ Church” (p. 71).