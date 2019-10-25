So the not-smashed demon idols have been miraculously rescued, and will make a stunning return, says the antipope

Any Catholic knows that the idols should have been smashed to bits, especially if being disposed in the Tiber instead of being burned. So now the satanists are poised to desecrate the closing Mass of the synod, and all I can say is, at least it will all be very, very visible. Open your eyes, folks.
But I have to ask, doesn’t this now make it seem like the whole stunt was an inside job from the beginning? Is it just me? Because I smell a set-up, such that Pachamama’s demise and “rebirth” and faux triumphant return into Saint Peter’s, carried in solemn procession no doubt, could be celebrated by lib cath snowflakes and the satanists all the more?
You know, sort of like a diabolical inversion of this:
Below is mirrored from barnhardt.biz with the updated video from LSN:
————————–
LifeSite has video clandestinely taken today of Antipope Bergoglio calling the demon idols “Pachamamas”, so there is no more arguing that they are anything other than what they are. He also apologizes as “the Bishop of Rome”. This is LifeSite’s English translation of what Antipope Bergoglio says in this video:
Good afternoon, I would like to say a word about the pachamama statues that were removed from the Church at Traspontina, which were there without idolatrous intentions and were thrown into the Tiber.
First of all, this happened in Rome and, as bishop of the diocese, I ask pardon of the people who were offended by this act.
Then, I can inform you that the statues which created so much media clamor were found in the Tiber. The statues are not damaged.
The Commander of the Carabinieri [Italian police] wished to inform us of the retrieval before the news becomes public. At the moment the news is confidential, and the statues are being kept in the office of the Commander of the Italian Carabinieri.
The leadership of the Carabinieri will be very happy to follow any indication given on the method of making the news public, and regarding the other initiatives desired in its regard, for example, the commander said, “the display of the statues at the closing Mass of the Synod.” We’ll see.
I delegate the Secretary of State to respond to this.
This is good news, thank you.
5 thoughts on “So the not-smashed demon idols have been miraculously rescued, and will make a stunning return, says the antipope”
Who knows or cares whether whether they found it or not. There are probably dozens of Pachamamma’s laying around. They may have “found” one of these. Anyway, throwing it in the river only gave us an opportunity to cheer for a few minutes; but it only served to strengthen Bergoglio’s resolve. Pachamamma is here to stay but the Catholic Church, as we know it today, is not.
What someone should do is have lots of copies made so we all could throw one in a river near us.
The narrative to be conveyed to the faithful per my pastor, “Well, the Church took fir trees in, ya know?”
I guess all we need to do is string Christmas lights around the pagan pachamama goddess, sing “Oh, Holy Pacha” and everything will be kosher, right? Right! NB My lights will be real candles, Burn, pacha, burn!
They should have burned those satanic, demonic idols to ash. Then, flushed those ashes down the toilet where they could have respectfully rested in peace, in the sewers.
Bergoglio and co. would just have replaced them with new ones anyway, probably mass-made somewhere very far from Amazon.
It is significant that claim is made that.idols were recovered on the fifth day.
Number five, pentacles, pentagrams etc prominent in paganism, witchcraft, Freemasonry, Gnosticism etc.
Supposedly represent four elements of material universe: earth, water, air, fire, plus spirit i.e. nature.
Also represent four limbs of man, plus head, i.e. man.
Thus five represents nature and man.
Used to honour and worship creation rather than God.
Question: could Pope Benedict Consecrate Russia without the faithless bishops? Couldn’t at this point, ALL the bisops be few in number?