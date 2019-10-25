So the not-smashed demon idols have been miraculously rescued, and will make a stunning return, says the antipope

Any Catholic knows that the idols should have been smashed to bits, especially if being disposed in the Tiber instead of being burned. So now the satanists are poised to desecrate the closing Mass of the synod, and all I can say is, at least it will all be very, very visible. Open your eyes, folks.

But I have to ask, doesn’t this now make it seem like the whole stunt was an inside job from the beginning? Is it just me? Because I smell a set-up, such that Pachamama’s demise and “rebirth” and faux triumphant return into Saint Peter’s, carried in solemn procession no doubt, could be celebrated by lib cath snowflakes and the satanists all the more?

You know, sort of like a diabolical inversion of this:

Below is mirrored from barnhardt.biz with the updated video from LSN:

LifeSite has video clandestinely taken today of Antipope Bergoglio calling the demon idols “Pachamamas”, so there is no more arguing that they are anything other than what they are. He also apologizes as “the Bishop of Rome”. This is LifeSite’s English translation of what Antipope Bergoglio says in this video:

Good afternoon, I would like to say a word about the pachamama statues that were removed from the Church at Traspontina, which were there without idolatrous intentions and were thrown into the Tiber. First of all, this happened in Rome and, as bishop of the diocese, I ask pardon of the people who were offended by this act. Then, I can inform you that the statues which created so much media clamor were found in the Tiber. The statues are not damaged. The Commander of the Carabinieri [Italian police] wished to inform us of the retrieval before the news becomes public. At the moment the news is confidential, and the statues are being kept in the office of the Commander of the Italian Carabinieri. The leadership of the Carabinieri will be very happy to follow any indication given on the method of making the news public, and regarding the other initiatives desired in its regard, for example, the commander said, “the display of the statues at the closing Mass of the Synod.” We’ll see. I delegate the Secretary of State to respond to this. This is good news, thank you.