Do yourself a favor. If you have Twitter, check out this thread. It will make your day.
“Shut up, you stupid spotlight seeking, lustful self-certain opinion thruster, laynothing blogger.”
I came not to bring peace, but the sword!
The Splendor of Truth
Do yourself a favor. If you have Twitter, check out this thread. It will make your day.
“Shut up, you stupid spotlight seeking, lustful self-certain opinion thruster, laynothing blogger.”
I came not to bring peace, but the sword!
One thought on “+Stika and stones may breaka my bones…”
Hmm . . . that saber thrust must have hit a nerve.