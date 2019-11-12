+Stika and stones may breaka my bones…

Posted on

Do yourself a favor. If you have Twitter, check out this thread. It will make your day.

“Shut up, you stupid spotlight seeking, lustful self-certain opinion thruster, laynothing blogger.”

I came not to bring peace, but the sword!

One thought on “+Stika and stones may breaka my bones…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.