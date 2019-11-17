“Using canon law as a cudgel against theological opponents”

Earlier this year, an essay appeared at the “A Sign of Hope” blog by Charlie Johnston, which was in response to another post where he had printed some disparaging remarks about the “Benedict is Pope” crowd. After first questioning motives, he then makes a nonsensical conflation of ontology with politics. It got my attention.
Here is the passage, followed by my comment, followed by a new development.
Excerpt from Mr. Johnston: “Even those who advocate for it (Pope Benedict’s invalid resignation) would know very well that it was NOT mounted out of love for rigorous application of procedure, but as a fig leaf over a political coup against an inconvenient Pope. Once that precedent is established, you have politicized canon law as a tool to be used as a cudgel against theological opponents. Open that Pandora’s box and you have created all sorts of new opportunities for the evil one to make mischief and attack the Church.”

My comment: “Charlie, with respect, I guess that depends on whether you believe in objective reality. The evil one hates objective reality, being the Father of Lies and all that. We are called to seek reality by assenting to revealed truths and by acknowledging observable data through our rational intellect.

“Let’s set aside the entirety of canon law for a moment, and simply consider the observable facts. Benedict didn’t resign the Office, neither in the original Latin declaratio, nor in his spoken word as he delivered it in Latin (video easily searchable). Then he created a number of peculiar novelties specific to his “new role”, and even lied about some of them, e.g. “No other clothes were available.” He continues to be addressed as His Holiness and continues to do things that only popes do, like go by his papal name and impart his apostolic blessing. The situation is entirely unprecedented in the history of the Church. There is tremendous confusion, souls are at risk, and people are losing their faith over this (or rather, what has been born of this).

“Let’s go back to his not resigning the office, but only the active ministry. If that happened, which it did, or rather it’s what he tried to do, the effect would be that he resigned none of it (per Canon 332.2). Whether he intended to split the papacy, or he intended to retain the whole thing, the effect is the same. But we don’t even need to explore intent. He didn’t resign the office; that’s the ontological reality. Neither cardinals nor anyone else has the power/jurisdiction to “accept” a pope’s resignation (also per Canon 332.2). Their acceptance of it, or willingness to go along, has zero effect on ontological reality. And so, the conclave they convoked was invalid (per Canon 359).

“Reality is not determined by popular vote, otherwise Arianism would be a matter of dogmatic certainty.”

 

I wish only fraternal charity to Mr. Johnston, and I acknowledge the good work he does. But then I discovered that, after locking the combox, he changed the relevant passage of his original post to read as follows:

“The whole idea (Pope Benedict’s invalid resignation) is based on a minority interpretation of canon law. If there were an actual deficiency, it would need to be clear, compelling, and indisputable. Otherwise, it would rightfully be seen as the fig leaf covering over a coup against an inconvenient Pope. Set that precedent and you will never see the end of rival factions seeking advantage in legalisms rather than the large truths of the faith. It would reduce the College of Bishops to roving bands of rival warlords. Frankly, I think it a satanic seduction to a “fix” of current controversies that would permanently enfeeble and introduce disorder into the hierarchy.” HERE

“Introduce disorder into the hierarchy…” <raises hand> YES, Charlie, it was 100% Miss Barnhardt who introduced disorder into the hierarchy on 19 June 2016. Hierarchy solid as a rock before that.

Dear readers, compare the edited passage with the original at the top of this page. I’m sorry, but if you edit something in order to change the entire meaning, even on a blog, you need to call it out as an update and point out the edited portion.

Open letter to Charlie: In this edited passage, it seems you’ve gone from castigating our motives and means, to acknowledging the possibility that this “minority interpretation of canon law” could actually be true, if it could be shown clearly (ahem HERE, HERE,  and HERE), but oh it’s probably just a bunch of warlording legalisms. Essentially, you are saying:

“This minority interpretation had better be clear and compelling, otherwise it’s satanic.”

REALLY?

Well, I am seeing a LOT of things that look satanic these days, but they always seem to be coming from Team Bergoglio.

Screenshot 2019-11-05 at 12.19.08Screenshot 2019-11-05 at 12.27.59Screenshot 2019-11-05 at 12.28.53Screenshot 2019-10-19 at 12.50.56

via vaticannews.va:

The first chapter of Our Mother Earth…highlights the need to protect our common home through the union of “the whole human family in the search for a sustainable and integral development”. This premise is developed in the second chapter…Pollution, global warming, climate change, and loss of biodiversity, the effect of uncontrolled exploitation, are destined to grow exponentially if there is no change of direction in the short term. We need an “environmental conversion”, Pope Francis (sic) says, that is possible through the promotion of a truly ecological education that would create, especially in the young, a renewed awareness and ultimately a renewed conscience.

In the new article that concludes Our Mother Earth, Pope Francis (sic) turns his gaze upwards, in order to offer an even wider vision of a discourse that is not focused solely on the concern for the protection of the environment…In this final chapter, Pope Francis (sic) develops the “theology of ecology” in a profoundly spiritual discourse.

Creation is the fruit of God’s love…especially for man, to whom He has given the gift of creation, as a place in which “we are invited to discover a presence”. He continues:

 “This means that it is for humanity’s capacity for communion to condition the state of creation […] It is therefore humanity’s destiny to determine the destiny of the universe.”

10 thoughts on "Using canon law as a cudgel against theological opponents"

  1. Wow. Mr. Docherty, this is huge!!. Thank you for pointing out the change in Mr. Johnston’s post. I must admit that although I follow that blog, I was not aware of this very significant change in Mr. Johnston’s own words done without him or his moderator acknowledging that significant change. Since “BiPping” is verbotten on his blog now, have you tried to address his sleight of hand with him or his moderator? If not, already being persona non grata there, I will address it. What have I got to lose except to be banned, yet again? LOL

    Reply

      1. Should you chose to point out the discrepancy in private, I have of a time made a comment and prefaced it FOR CHARLIE’S EYES only and not to be posted. It did not lead to any outside of the combox discussion, but I’m pretty sure it was viewed if by no other than the moderator. Just a suggestion for all your free time–not! If you choose not to address it in this manner, please let me know and I will make an attempt. Thank you again for all your work and for Miss B’s work, too.

  2. Very good. This is one of the few (maybe the only) blogs where the BiP subject can be openly discussed. Most Traditional and Conservative blogs will not allow the subject to be broached by commenters without a threat of banning.

    Reply

  3. So glad you pointed out the revision of Mr. Johnston’s paragraph and the fact it was not made known to his followers, of which I had been one, long ago now. Thank you A. Barnhardt and other minority interpreters ( M.D.) for having pointed out the Canon Laws which clearly establish the grounds for calling the Conclave which elected Francis as INVALID. The Emperor wears no clothes, and he is satanic, not the other way around, as your numerous examples prove. Keep up the good work and I pray more people wake up, and soon. This cannot go on much longer.

    Reply

  4. I have said from the beginning that Benedict faux resigned in plain sight. He knows he is pope. I think, however, that it is a good thing to prove the invalidity of the conclave election (even admitting it was most likely an invalid conclave) because that would immediately force the question to Benedict before a conclave could be called.

    Reply

  5. If one reads UDG, it is obvious that the election would be invalid had Benedict truly resigned. Moreover, JPIi presciently said there would be no need for a declaration on the invalidity. There is a mystery of Providence and prophecy here. We should pray and ask that those with the responsibility for these things take it up, and meanwhile spread the facts as much as possible.

    Reply

  6. Is this the same Charlie Johnston who claimed to be a “seer” and predicted an economic collapse coinciding with Frank’s visit to the U.S.A. in 2015? I can’t believe that he still has a following…

    Reply

