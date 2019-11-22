“The throne of Peter has a demonic spawn squatting on it, orchestrating Hell’s circus”

Sometimes the combox is better than the blogger.

Below, you will find the excellent opining of “Aqua” and “Susan” on matters regarding:

The impossibility of a divinely-instituted catch-22, whereby the Standard of Unity is also the Vector of Schism The moral obligation to not calumniate a true pope The grave error of those who would rather tear down the papacy than admit their base premise might be wrong The realization that a man who obviously does not enjoy any sort of supernatural protection from leading the faithful into heresy, idolatry, and apostasy cannot be true pope Otherwise, if he were a true pope, then the Petrine Promises have been broken, which means Christ is not divine, and Catholicism is a false religion.

Have a happy and holy weekend, everyone!