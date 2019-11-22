“The throne of Peter has a demonic spawn squatting on it, orchestrating Hell’s circus”

Sometimes the combox is better than the blogger.
Below, you will find the excellent opining of “Aqua” and “Susan” on matters regarding:
- The impossibility of a divinely-instituted catch-22, whereby the Standard of Unity is also the Vector of Schism
- The moral obligation to not calumniate a true pope
- The grave error of those who would rather tear down the papacy than admit their base premise might be wrong
- The realization that a man who obviously does not enjoy any sort of supernatural protection from leading the faithful into heresy, idolatry, and apostasy cannot be true pope
- Otherwise, if he were a true pope, then the Petrine Promises have been broken, which means Christ is not divine, and Catholicism is a false religion.

Aqua; your post at 10:16 is beyond insightful and spot-on. In a few words you’ve presented the ”francis’ is pope crowd’ their catch-22. There is NO way to square that very round diabolical circle. If ‘francis’ were indeed Peter, then pack it up gang…the whole Catholic thing is BS; it crumbles with no foundation, because the promises of Christ of divine negative protections for Peter…Christ’s foundation stone upon which the whole edifice will be built….would be shown to be smoke and mist. Peter canNOT worship false idols and call it kosher; Peter canNOT teach that the soul-not-saved is annihilated, and then call it (and his 1,000 other taught heresies) Magisterium, cause guess what?, if he’s really Peter, then what he claims is magisterial, is…he’s proclaimed it as official teaching; that’s one step down from ex-cathedra; Peter canNOT teach in an AL that people in an objective, manifest, continuing state of adultery are just hunkey-dorey to receive the Holy Eucharist if they’re totes OK with it in their own opinion (true conscience has nothing to do with anything anymore in the church of bergoglio…there’s no formation of conscience other than to eco-humanist-modernism).
Peter can be a moral reprobate; Peter can commit mortal sins; but Peter canNOT be the arsonist burning down the Deposit of Faith. He canNOT. And those who follow bergoglio as pope are walking head-first into the flames of a false religion. This is really not a difficult thing to see and to accept….it just takes an act of the will to follow the Truth, no matter how painful it is. The monster’s been unmasked…multiple, multiple times, and yet the FiPers keep moving the red-line further and further down the flaming road; (“well, if he ever commits human-sacrifice on the altar, well THEN, we’ll have a problem!”)
So the question ya gotta ask yourself, punk, (sorry…channeling a li’l Clint Eastwood there :), is “is Christ Who He said He was, or isn’t He?…did He leave a recognizable Church or didn’t He?”; and if He is, and if He did, then bergoglio’s carnage of spiritual ‘ultra violence’ shows him to be the demonic fraud that he is….he’s not teaching what the Apostles taught and handed down for 2,000 yrs….his edifice is not Apostolic (it’s humanist and free-masonic); it’s no longer One (he has divided as his father has since the beginning, introducing strange and ‘new’ doctrines, antithetical to the ‘old’ ones); it’s not Holy (sodomy for everyone!…check-in with my door man Coco); and it sure ain’t Catholic….in ANY sense of the word.
The world is the flaming bag of horse-Schiff that it is today BECAUSE the Church is in such dire straights, and we have exactly ZERO shepherds willing to speak the clear, obvious Truth (except the good +Gracida; but even he gets the base premise wrong :(. The Vatican (and indeed St. Peter’s itself) has been turned into a ‘gay’ bathhouse, and the throne of Peter has a demonic spawn squatting on it, orchestrating hell’s circus. There is nothing…NOTHING….of more import in the entire world than getting this right, and (Please God!) fixing it. Say it loud, say it often, say it with confidence and evidence committed to memory…..bergoglio is NOT the pope.
Mundabor actually broaches no talk of antipope or invalidity either.
I was shut down there long ago. Been back periodically and attempted *respectful* discussion – it is his blog after all; I do respect the privilege of those who do this work, but he’s got me on embargo there. Fine, but my opinion of Mundabor is thereby colored.
My main problem with Mundabor, as with all the others is that if you insist Bergoglio is Holy Father, *then*, you cant really call him a horse’s ass or evil clown. If he is an evil clown and a horse’s ass, then you might consider your base premise, because those terms absolutely apply to an antipope inspired by the devil (it *has* to be one or the other), not to God’s chosen Vicar, Cornerstone of our Church. Correction yes – up to and including removal from Office. Insults and calumny of our rightful Pope, no.
All of these so-called Trads who despise the “Holy Father” and all of his evil deeds are actually doing more harm to the Papacy than those who merely go along and are neutral. These “Trads” connect all that is good to all that is evil and say such a thing is possible. They normalize insults, the most despicable and vile insults to our Pope, successor of St. Peter. It is now a “thing” to pray for our “Pope’s” death. Hate of our “Pope” is normal, accepted among orthodox Catholics.
That is where this type of thinking and false premise leads. Hate for our “Pope”. That is so wrong. And the walls are high among our “Unite The Clans Catholics” that prevent even discussing this fundamental base error and re-forming in unity around our true, rightful Pope.