“The throne of Peter has a demonic spawn squatting on it, orchestrating Hell’s circus”

Sometimes the combox is better than the blogger.

Below, you will find the excellent opining of “Aqua” and “Susan” on matters regarding:

  1. The impossibility of a divinely-instituted catch-22, whereby the Standard of Unity is also the Vector of Schism
  2. The moral obligation to not calumniate a true pope
  3. The grave error of those who would rather tear down the papacy than admit their base premise might be wrong
  4. The realization that a man who obviously does not enjoy any sort of supernatural protection from leading the faithful into heresy, idolatry, and apostasy cannot be true pope
  5. Otherwise, if he were a true pope, then the Petrine Promises have been broken, which means Christ is not divine, and Catholicism is a false religion.

Have a happy and holy weekend, everyone!

  1. Mundabor actually broaches no talk of antipope or invalidity either.

    I was shut down there long ago. Been back periodically and attempted *respectful* discussion – it is his blog after all; I do respect the privilege of those who do this work, but he’s got me on embargo there. Fine, but my opinion of Mundabor is thereby colored.

    My main problem with Mundabor, as with all the others is that if you insist Bergoglio is Holy Father, *then*, you cant really call him a horse’s ass or evil clown. If he is an evil clown and a horse’s ass, then you might consider your base premise, because those terms absolutely apply to an antipope inspired by the devil (it *has* to be one or the other), not to God’s chosen Vicar, Cornerstone of our Church. Correction yes – up to and including removal from Office. Insults and calumny of our rightful Pope, no.

    All of these so-called Trads who despise the “Holy Father” and all of his evil deeds are actually doing more harm to the Papacy than those who merely go along and are neutral. These “Trads” connect all that is good to all that is evil and say such a thing is possible. They normalize insults, the most despicable and vile insults to our Pope, successor of St. Peter. It is now a “thing” to pray for our “Pope’s” death. Hate of our “Pope” is normal, accepted among orthodox Catholics.

    That is where this type of thinking and false premise leads. Hate for our “Pope”. That is so wrong. And the walls are high among our “Unite The Clans Catholics” that prevent even discussing this fundamental base error and re-forming in unity around our true, rightful Pope.

     

  2. Aqua; your post at 10:16 is beyond insightful and spot-on. In a few words you’ve presented the ”francis’ is pope crowd’ their catch-22. There is NO way to square that very round diabolical circle. If ‘francis’ were indeed Peter, then pack it up gang…the whole Catholic thing is BS; it crumbles with no foundation, because the promises of Christ of divine negative protections for Peter…Christ’s foundation stone upon which the whole edifice will be built….would be shown to be smoke and mist. Peter canNOT worship false idols and call it kosher; Peter canNOT teach that the soul-not-saved is annihilated, and then call it (and his 1,000 other taught heresies) Magisterium, cause guess what?, if he’s really Peter, then what he claims is magisterial, is…he’s proclaimed it as official teaching; that’s one step down from ex-cathedra; Peter canNOT teach in an AL that people in an objective, manifest, continuing state of adultery are just hunkey-dorey to receive the Holy Eucharist if they’re totes OK with it in their own opinion (true conscience has nothing to do with anything anymore in the church of bergoglio…there’s no formation of conscience other than to eco-humanist-modernism).

    Peter can be a moral reprobate; Peter can commit mortal sins; but Peter canNOT be the arsonist burning down the Deposit of Faith. He canNOT. And those who follow bergoglio as pope are walking head-first into the flames of a false religion. This is really not a difficult thing to see and to accept….it just takes an act of the will to follow the Truth, no matter how painful it is. The monster’s been unmasked…multiple, multiple times, and yet the FiPers keep moving the red-line further and further down the flaming road; (“well, if he ever commits human-sacrifice on the altar, well THEN, we’ll have a problem!”)

    So the question ya gotta ask yourself, punk, (sorry…channeling a li’l Clint Eastwood there :), is “is Christ Who He said He was, or isn’t He?…did He leave a recognizable Church or didn’t He?”; and if He is, and if He did, then bergoglio’s carnage of spiritual ‘ultra violence’ shows him to be the demonic fraud that he is….he’s not teaching what the Apostles taught and handed down for 2,000 yrs….his edifice is not Apostolic (it’s humanist and free-masonic); it’s no longer One (he has divided as his father has since the beginning, introducing strange and ‘new’ doctrines, antithetical to the ‘old’ ones); it’s not Holy (sodomy for everyone!…check-in with my door man Coco); and it sure ain’t Catholic….in ANY sense of the word.

    The world is the flaming bag of horse-Schiff that it is today BECAUSE the Church is in such dire straights, and we have exactly ZERO shepherds willing to speak the clear, obvious Truth (except the good +Gracida; but even he gets the base premise wrong :(. The Vatican (and indeed St. Peter’s itself) has been turned into a ‘gay’ bathhouse, and the throne of Peter has a demonic spawn squatting on it, orchestrating hell’s circus. There is nothing…NOTHING….of more import in the entire world than getting this right, and (Please God!) fixing it. Say it loud, say it often, say it with confidence and evidence committed to memory…..bergoglio is NOT the pope.

13 thoughts on ""The throne of Peter has a demonic spawn squatting on it, orchestrating Hell's circus"

  1. I’d like to point out because seems people forget was that when Anne first posted her famous I do not hear the Shepherd’s voice re Bergolio and the antipope theory, it was based merely on Canon 188 at the time. But I and her other followers had the pleasure of seeing data point after data point trickle in proving her thesis. The FIP crowd called her crazy when her only proof was Canon 188. So much has happened since then why don’t they accept the new information. Everything she said worked out just like science is supposed to work with formulating a hypothesis and making predictions. A timeline of the datapoints would show how amazing she is.

  4. Ok, I’m back with my persistent thought about this.
    I’ll accept this, he’s not the pope, but please tell me what difference it makes when he owns all the buildings, he is acknowledged as the pope by 99% of the Catholic world, and the entire globe, has all the art, money, power, influence, etc. If saying he were not pope does at least prove that God did not lie to us, the church is still intact, somewhere, and perhaps BXVI is still the pope, what happens when BXVI dies?
    We have no pope? And we are right back to the problem of Bergolio being the accepted pope.
    If identifying him as a fraud got us somewhere, we are all in. But we can’t get one bishop to denounce him as a heretic, an apostate, which he obviously is, so what does it do for us? Granted, there are surely spiritual effects and realities, but we could use something on the ground.
    He’s a horror, and I suppose it would be in a way consoling to say, well, he’s not REALLY the pope, but to me that’s small consolation, when for all intents and purposes, he is. Please tell me what that gets us.

    1. It gets you to keep your faith. It gets you to know that Catholicism isn’t a fraud. Don’t worry about, “What happens if Benedict dies first”… that’s bordering on the sin of wanting to know the future. Recognize the truth in front of you, pray, fast, and stay close to the sacraments.

    2. Because Kate, The Truth matters…it gets us Christ. It IS Christ.
      If all the world should run after a lie, that doesn’t change the Truth. The diabolical lie of transgenderism is gaining acceptance and belief among a large and exponentially growing swath of the populace. It’s still and will forever be a lie. Polycarp suffered a torturous death rather than pinch the smallest grain of incense to a false god because it wasn’t the truth and would deny Truth Himself. Eleazar wouldn’t eat a tiny piece of chicken (pretending it to be pork) because it would give scandal to the young and lead them (and himself) to spiritual destruction. The 7 brothers of 2 Mac 7 each went to insanely sadistic, painful deaths at the hand of a tyrant rather than to deny the God-given laws and precepts of their Faith. And the mother…oh my God….the beauty of that mother! I beg you, take a moment right now and read 2 Mac 7 and contrast it with this abomination….
      https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=sprite+transgenger+commercial+you+tube&view=detail&mid=F3E27DC6DCCE7DC768C6F3E27DC6DCCE7DC768C6&FORM=VIRE

      Because the Truth matters, and can never be compromised on, lest we forfeit ourselves and lose eternity.
      “If you deny Me before men I will also deny you before My Father in Heaven.”
      Tyrants have been with us since the fall of the light bearer, and they have always carried and displayed the signature of their common father….they wander about the earth ” in order to blot out the
      name of God and of His Christ, to seize upon, slay and cast into eternal perdition souls destined for the
      crown of eternal glory.” Whether we call them Herod, Nero, Mao, Soros, or ….well….you fill in the blank. Corrupted men who stare-down God with an upraised fist thinking erroneously that they can cheat both death and justice, while the children of Light who are made to suffer in witness to the Truth will be granted their divinely promised reward.

      Because this….
      Letter of Saint Athanasius to His Flock (4th Century A.D.)

      “May God console you! … What saddens you … is the fact that others have occupied the churches by violence, while during this time you are on the outside. It is a fact that they have the premises — but you have the Apostolic Faith. They can occupy our churches, but they are outside the true Faith. You remain outside the places of worship, but the Faith dwells within you. Let us consider: what is more important, the place or the Faith? The true Faith, obviously. Who has lost and who has won in the struggle — the one who keeps the premises or the one who keeps the Faith?
      True, the premises are good when the Apostolic Faith is preached there; they are holy if everything takes place there in a holy way …

      You are the ones who are happy; you who remain within the Church by your Faith, who hold firmly to the foundations of the Faith which has come down to you from Apostolic Tradition. And if an execrable jealousy has tried to shake it on a number of occasions, it has not succeeded. They are the ones who have broken away from it in the present crisis.

      No one, ever, will prevail against your Faith, beloved Brothers. And we believe that God will give us our churches back some day.

      Thus, the more violently they try to occupy the places of worship, the more they separate themselves from the Church. They claim that they represent the Church; but in reality, they are the ones who are expelling themselves from it and going astray.

      Even if Catholics faithful to Tradition are reduced to a handful, they are the ones who are the true Church of Jesus Christ.”

      (Coll. selecta SS. Eccl. Patrum, Caillau and Guillou, Vol. 32, pp. 411-412)

      1. I have nothing but sincere appreciation for your edifying responses. Thank you. I will spend some time re-reading what is written here.

  5. The problems did not begin with Bergoglio, they began with John XXIII, the refusal to reveal the Third Secret in 1960 and the Second Vatican Council. We are seeing the false “church” in action as described by Blessed Anna Katarina Emmerich. It is a new religion, not the Catholic faith I learned before VII.

  6. I’m of the opinion that Ratzinger did not resign. However, I’m not convinced a true pope could not actually do all that Bergoglio does. How *exactly* does he contradict Our Lord’s promise to Peter? He’s by far the most prolific spewer of heresy in papal history, but not the only one. It’s a difference of degree, not kind as far as I can tell between him and JPII, the Koran kissing founder of Assissi Prayer gatherings, or Honorius.

    I’ll say this: if he ever held the office, he has certainly forfeited it by now, due to pertinacity. But this would have to be recognized by an Imperfect Counsel or something. Please point out the error in what I’ve written.

    1. He has taught, as part of his official magisterium, that objective mortal sin can be an objective moral good, willed by God. This is not a difference in degree. This is totally unprecedented.

      1. You’re right. So there’s more to the Petrine Promises than the infallibility defined by Vatican I? I can readily believe that’s the case, but I’m ignorant of the teaching. There’s no attempt at an ex cathedra statement in AL. Thanks.

