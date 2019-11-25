“Another animal came up from the earth. It had two horns (aka bishop’s miter) like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon”

Forgive the algorithmic translation from German, but it’s all I’ve got. This is from the group of priests calling themselves Communio Veritatis, issued 23 Nov 2019:

The Scriptures speak clearly of the appearance of the adversary and his entrance into the temple, of the great apostasy, the deceptive signs and the seduction (2 Thess 2: 2-3-12). The Catechism states: “Before the coming of Christ, the Church must undergo a final trial that will shake the faith of many. The persecution that accompanies their pilgrimage on earth will reveal the ‘mystery of wickedness’: A religious delusions of delusion will give people a sham solution to their problems at the price of their apostasy from the truth “(CCC 675).

The coming of the Antichrist is prepared by his forerunner the False Prophet (see Rev 19:20). The apocalypse states: “Another animal came up from the earth. It had two horns like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon”(Rev 13:11). This is a reference to the hierarchy of the church in which the miter – with two horns – indicates the fullness of the priesthood. The beast that rises from the earth looks like a servant of Christ the Lamb, but is a stooge of Satan, the dragon. The False Prophet is the pseudo-religious leader of the antichurch. Through grave heresies and abominable sacrilege he drives the great apostasy from the top forth. He deceives and deceives the inhabitants of the earth (compare Rev. 13:14) and wants to lead people to the worship of the Antichrist (compare Rev. 13:12).

…this agenda is related to the coming of the Antichrist, who seeks to destroy true religion in order to put himself on the throne. “He will build a counter-church, which apes the church; because the devil is the ape of God. It will have all the characteristics and customs of the Church, but it will be emptied with the opposite sign of its divine content. There will be a mystical body of the Antichrist, who in all outward appearances will be like the Mystical Body of Christ.”