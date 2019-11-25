“Another animal came up from the earth. It had two horns (aka bishop’s miter) like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon”

Forgive the algorithmic translation from German, but it’s all I’ve got. This is from the group of priests calling themselves Communio Veritatis, issued 23 Nov 2019:
The Scriptures speak clearly of the appearance of the adversary and his entrance into the temple, of the great apostasy, the deceptive signs and the seduction (2 Thess 2: 2-3-12). The Catechism states: “Before the coming of Christ, the Church must undergo a final trial that will shake the faith of many. The persecution that accompanies their pilgrimage on earth will reveal the ‘mystery of wickedness’: A religious delusions of delusion will give people a sham solution to their problems at the price of their apostasy from the truth “(CCC 675).
The coming of the Antichrist is prepared by his forerunner the False Prophet (see Rev 19:20). The apocalypse states: “Another animal came up from the earth. It had two horns like a lamb, but it spoke like a dragon”(Rev 13:11). This is a reference to the hierarchy of the church in which the miter – with two horns – indicates the fullness of the priesthood. The beast that rises from the earth looks like a servant of Christ the Lamb, but is a stooge of Satan, the dragon. The False Prophet is the pseudo-religious leader of the antichurch. Through grave heresies and abominable sacrilege he drives the great apostasy from the top forth. He deceives and deceives the inhabitants of the earth (compare Rev. 13:14) and wants to lead people to the worship of the Antichrist (compare Rev. 13:12).
…this agenda is related to the coming of the Antichrist, who seeks to destroy true religion in order to put himself on the throne. “He will build a counter-church, which apes the church; because the devil is the ape of God. It will have all the characteristics and customs of the Church, but it will be emptied with the opposite sign of its divine content. There will be a mystical body of the Antichrist, who in all outward appearances will be like the Mystical Body of Christ.”
Read the rest HERE. The post is actually titled, “The Abyss of the Antichurch,” but google translate isn’t quite up to the task.
Sounds like current developments in the Church. Question: Is it prudent to consider what is happening now in the Church to have been foretold by Revelation? I think it is. We are at the momentous time leading to the anti-Christ who will come within, say, twenty-five years. My guess is that we should be receiving a clearing warning from God very soon.
Beware False Christs, we’ve been told. But we are not to speculate the time of reckoning.
Mark Docherty says:
November 25, 2019 at 10:41 am
“But we are not to speculate the time of reckoning.”
Given all that is happening in the Church today speculation about the future is inevitable, even demanded. I would say that is perfectly proper and human to speculate but treat these speculation as possible or probable but not necessary. Of course, it’s a given that eventually (maybe even now) our speculations must be acted upon.
The Responsorial Psalm [PS 1, 1-2. 3.4 and 6]; as a comment I quote the omitted verse 5:
“Therefore the wicked shall not rise again in judgment: nor sinners in the council of the just.”
What a judgment is this about? [John 16, 8-11]:
„And when he is come, he [the Paraclete] will convict the world of sin, and of justice, and of judgment. Of sin: because they believed not in me. And of justice: because I go to the Father; and you shall see me no longer. And of judgment: because the prince of this world is already judged.” Yes, the Lord Jesus leaving Rome in the person of his last vicar, the Pope Benedict XVI, made free space for the Paraclete, the other Comforter.
The Gospel [Luke 16, 19-31] of February 28, 2013 leaves no doubt that this is not just about Rome, but about the whole Church of Christ, whose visible head was Pope Benedict XVI. The verses 27-28 speak of it: ” And he said: Then, father, I beseech thee, that thou wouldst send him to my father’s house, for I have five brethren, That he may testify unto them, lest they also come into this place of torments. ” These five brothers are five traditional patriarchates: Jerusalem, Antioch, Alexandria, Rome, Constantinople. The last Pope personally gave Rome in the hands of his successor, the terminator from Buenos Aires!
November 25, 2019 on the feast of Saint Catherine of Alexandria, Virgin and Martyr
P.S.
I really like the learned arguments of experts in Canon Law, in particular of Brother Alexis, but Sancta Ecclesia is not the work of a canonist but of the Holy Spirit.