Apologies and invitations issued to unrepentant adulterers to be in union with the “Roman Pontiff”

Do you see the problem with that headline? If Catholicism is true, then that headline is impossible.

ROME, November 25, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — In a remarkable pastoral letter, issued by Bishop Renato Marangoni of the northern Italian diocese of Belluno-Feltre, those who have separated from their legitimate spouses and attempted marriage in a civil forum have received an apology for the Church’s prior fidelity to her unbroken apostolic discipline, which had hitherto prevented them from receiving absolution and the Eucharist. The bishop also invites them to attend a “friendly and familiar meeting,” where they will reflect on the words of Pope Francis in his 2016 post-synodal apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia. Chapter 8 of the document, titled “Accompanying, discerning and integrating weakness,” ignited a doctrinal dispute over fundamentals of the Catholic faith on marriage, the sacraments, and the moral life. Addressing divorced Catholics who have begun “new experiences of union” through civil remarriage or without attempting marriage to their new partners, Bishop Marangoni opens his letter saying: “There is a first word I wish to confide to you: Sorry! This word contains our awareness that we have often ignored you in our parish communities.”

Read the rest at the link above, including Diane Montagna’s full translation of the bishop’s letter.

Are you starting to understand that there will be no end to the heresy, for centuries, even if Bergoglio dies tomorrow? All of his lies will be used against us, against the Church, against Christ, UNTIL THE END OF THE WORLD, if he is indeed true pope. Do you understand this? The enemies of truth have been supplied with an arsenal of error with magisterial backing. If Jorge Bergoglio is true pope, none of this can be walked back. Active adulterous cohabitating couples, who have abandoned their true spouses, are now issued an APOLOGY and welcomed, unrepentant, on the road to Hell disguised as union with the Roman Pontiff. Unity with the pope as a vector of damnation.

Tell me again how, at this point, what difference does it make? Tell me again how “we just need to wait for him to die. Hush hush, sweet child, don’t worry your pretty little head. Place your bets on “Francis,” dear brethren. He’s universally accepted! A bet on “Francis” is a bet for Christ, you know.” <not sarcasm… trad priests are preaching this line>

Everyone out there telling you we’ve had plenty of evil popes before, who all were heretics, no big deal… please note that these people need to openly attack the papacy in order to defend the papacy. Do you see how that doesn’t work? Ask them this: Can you point out a single time in 2000 years that a true pope officially taught, as part of the ordinary magisterium, that objective mortal sin can actually be a moral good, willed by God Himself, and that the faithful who find themselves in such a situation should remain there, unrepentant?

Oh, and the next logical step on this path of Amoris Apologies is for the bishop to tell all the abandoned spouses in his diocese to stop honoring their vows and go get laid, already.

