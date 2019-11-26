For the Holy Father (sic), inequality is the “root of social ills,” though he fails to explain precisely why a society of unequal wealth but a relatively high standard of living would somehow be less reflective of Gospel values than a society that shares equally in poverty. Going further still, Evangelii Gaudium calls for structural transformation that would “restore to the poor what belongs to them.” If property is possessed not by its owners, then, truly, “property is theft,” to quote 19th-century French anarchist Pierre-Joseph Proudhon’s famous phrase. HERE

Ah yes, let us create an earthly utopia, with no private property, all goods in commune, no inequality. Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before?

Socialism and Communism, raison d’être of Antipope Bergoglio, were condemned by true popes for centuries.

The graphic below is meant to be a tri-fold pamphlet in hardcopy form, with the second page printed on the reverse of the first, and then folded on the axes of the two vertical thirds. So the front of the pamphlet is the right-hand third of the first page.

This is my favorite quote:

The goal of this most iniquitous plot is to drive people to overthrow the entire order of human affairs and to draw them over to the wicked theories of this Socialism and Communism, by confusing them with perverted teachings… Pope Pius IX, Nostis et Nobiscum, 8 December 1849

There came to him a woman having an alabaster box of precious ointment, and poured it on his head as he was at table. And the disciples seeing it, had indignation, saying: To what purpose is this waste? For this might have been sold for much, and given to the poor. And Jesus knowing it, said to them: Why do you trouble this woman? for she hath wrought a good work upon me. For the poor you have always with you: but me you have not always. Matt 26:7-11 And when he was in Bethania, in the house of Simon the leper, and was at meat, there came a woman having an alabaster box of ointment of precious spikenard: and breaking the alabaster box, she poured it out upon his head. Now there were some that had indignation within themselves, and said: Why was this waste of the ointment made? For this ointment might have been sold for more than three hundred pence, and given to the poor. And they murmured against her. But Jesus said: Let her alone, why do you molest her? She hath wrought a good work upon me. For the poor you have always with you: and whensoever you will, you may do them good: but me you have not always. Mark 14:3-7