“Catholicism may be wrong, and you, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, may be the one to prove it.”

This is exactly the reason we cannot wait for some imperfect council or wait two centuries for some future pope to set the record straight: Souls are being lost RIGHT NOW, because faithful Catholics cannot square the circle of how Jorge Bergoglio can possibly be true pope of the One True Faith. There is a mountain of evidence that he is an antipope, and people need to be exposed to it.

This is Stefanie Nicholas, who converted just last year, writing at 1P5:

“We all have to face this fear above all fears: that Catholicism may be wrong, and that you, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, may be the one to prove it. The possibility of accepting a life devoid of objective, knowable truth, of an unchanging moral code, of the beauty of our Holy Mother Church…I lived that life for a long time. I don’t know what would happen to me if I had to face it again. You may find that immature. Perhaps even some people reading this letter would refuse to admit ever fearing such things. I’m not sure I believe them. I think we’ve all felt this way in the dark.” HERE

If you don’t check your base premise, this is where you end up. Because if Bergoglio is pope, then the Church is no longer indefectible nor immutable, which means Catholicism is false. Stefanie has 20K twitter followers, myself included. She is solid as a rock Catholic, and yet, she’s in danger. Because she’s an honest person and not entrenched with Trad Inc, she clearly sees that we have a major problem in front of us, with a bunch of things coming to pass that aren’t supposed to be possible, if Catholicism is true.

“By changing the Church, you would cause suffering that is pointless. You would cause suffering that cannot be offered to God, suffering that would not stand at the foot of the cross — suffering that would only be useful to the devil…Do I believe that you can really do it? No. I don’t think so. But if you could? If you somehow did? If some promise of the Church was fully and completely contradicted, continually, with no amendment, with no intervention from God to put it right? “I think I would lose my faith in God.”

Stefanie, don’t do it. And stop proposing it as an option for others.

(I messaged her before posting this, sharing my concerns and asking her to retract the article)