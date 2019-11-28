Before the sermon last Sunday, the pastor implored us to come to Mass today. The chapel was filled to overflow. We had a visiting priest (pastor was in the confessional) who gave us the votive Mass of St. Therese. He preached a little.

We owe it to God to be thankful not just today, but every day. We owe him.

Give thanks, most of all, for Christ dying on the cross for your sins. None of us merit Heaven… try bringing that up at the dinner table today. Give thanks that He gave you a chance, by cooperating with His grace, to someday get there.

Give thanks for the Catholic faith, passed down unchanged through the centuries. It’s so beautiful and true.

Give thanks for your sufferings. Oh yes, those sufferings are permitted so that you might use them to draw yourself closer to Christ, by uniting them with his sacrifice. Don’t waste the chance. The easiest way to quickly understand how much Christ values suffering is to look at what His Mother went through.

My Rosary today was the Glorious Mysteries. It’s Thursday, but it seemed appropriate.

I am thankful for the mystery of the Resurrection, and for its fruit, Faith. I am thankful for the mystery of the Ascension, and for its fruit, Hope. I am thankful for the mystery of Pentecost, and for its fruit, Zeal. I am thankful for the mystery of the Assumption, and for its fruit, a well-provided death. I am thankful for the mystery of the Coronation, and for its fruit, Trust in Mary’s intercession.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!