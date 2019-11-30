The Modernists turn their backs toward Christ, 50 years ago today, in one picture Posted on November 30, 2019November 30, 2019 Just look at it. Doesn’t everything about this picture scream, “Wrong”? Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “The Modernists turn their backs toward Christ, 50 years ago today, in one picture”
Those of us who lve in large cities like Philadelphia where I am, know that 50 years ago, people answered the name of their parish church when asked what was their neighborhood. Most of those parishes had schools which all the neighborhood kids attended. Those parishes and their schools, year after year, delivered vocations to the priesthood and religious. Priests and nuns (who actually wore cassocks and habits) were an everyday sight on neighborhood streets and in the Catholic hospitals that were plentiful. Sunday Masses were filled to capacity with well-dressed families who made attending Mass priority no 1 on Sunday. Everything I just described is now in the history books and it all started to rapidly disappear 50 years ago today.
The two altars picture is a symbol of the Church’s brokenness, confusion and rejection of God.