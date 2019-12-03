3 December, Feast of Saint Francis Xavier.

Introit, Ps. 118:46-47

I spoke of Your testimonies before kings, and I was not ashamed; I meditated on Your commandments, which I loved dearly.

Ps. 116:1-2. Praise the Lord, all you nations; praise Him in unison, all you peoples! For His mercy is steadfast toward us, and the truth of the Lord endures forever.



Today’s Mass propers for the great missionary saint spoke to me as a condemnation of Antipope Bergoglio’s anti-missionary spirit from Hell. This is a man who hates the faith so much, he can’t bear to witness souls being converted and saved. He might well paraphrase, “I spoke NOT of Your testimonies, I WAS ashamed; Your commandments I loved NOT.”

Excerpt from the Epistle, Romans 10:13-15 “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? Or how shall they believe him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher? And how shall they preach unless they be sent, as it is written: “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, of them that bring glad tidings of good things?”

“Today I felt a certain bitterness after a meeting with young people. A woman approached me with a young man and a young woman. I was told they were part of a slightly fundamentalist movement. She said to me in perfect Spanish: “Your Holiness, I am from South Africa. This boy was a Hindu and converted to Catholicism. This girl was Anglican and converted to Catholicism.” But she told me in a triumphant way, as though she was showing off a hunting trophy. I felt uncomfortable and said to her, “Madam, evangelization yes, proselytism no”.” HERE

Excerpt from the Gospel, Mark 16:15, At that time, Jesus said to them: “Go ye into the whole world and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved: but he that believeth not shall he condemned.

Saint Francis Xavier, pray for us.