Welcome to active participation, Phase II

Remember all those times we warned that the LGBTQXYZ “movement” was never about tolerance. Nor even acceptance, nor even equality “love is love”… that the sodomites would never settle for that? And who can blame them for pushing the envelope, when no one is pushing back?
No, the objective from the beginning has been celebration, followed quickly by active participation (celebration already being a species of participation).
And so it came to pass that the world found out that €1MM was taken from Peter’s Pence to fund the Elton John movie, which glorifies, celebrates, and actively depicts sodomy.
Congrats! You just made a p*rno.
So if you contributed to Peter’s Pence, come on down to the combox and tell us how “active participation” feels.
Several thing bother me about today’s leaders. They do not LEAD! I want my contributions to the Church returned to me! I want my tax money returned to me because the House of Representatives have not done their jobs! The Pope and the Congress behave like brats! When will these people be punished or sanctioned? It is time to revolt against all the illegal actions of both the Pope and the House of Representatives!
I can not welcome Francis into my heart. I am at a crossroads.
Why are you at a crossroads?
This is par for the course. I was filled with horror when I read that Bishop Schneider wrote that a pope is still a pope even if he is a child molester. Right then I knew that there is so much more to the Bergoglians than the bishops and clergy are letting on. THEY KNOW STUFF.
My question now is, when the horrific truth comes out about what has been going on in the Vatican for decades, when it permeates the general consciousness, how should we think about the bishops and priests who KNEW STUFF and did nothing?
This seems to me a pressing problem. Bergoglio’s time is limited. But the SYSTEM IN PLACE will go on unless and until men rise up and overturn that system, or Christ returns. Peter’s Pence will spend money in ways that will cause dread in our souls. Seminaries will go on perverting young men and teaching them theological drivel. Children will continue to be molested, and it will continue to be covered up.
There can be no doubt that Archbishop Vigano knows well that the SYSTEM would’ve destroyed him. But he had to speak out. Tomorrow is a day of fasting and penance, as called for by exorcists. I will be praying that those who should speak out, do so, even if it means they must live in hiding for a time or God forbid, are killed for speaking the TRUTH.
