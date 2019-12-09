Antipope of Human Fraternity wants new UN holiday to celebrate the targeting of actual Catholics

Because after all, if Indifferentism is the only religion, then human fraternity is the idol to be worshiped.

Pope Francis petitions UN for new annual secular celebration of ‘human fraternity’ | News | LifeSite https://t.co/qLw3tUxUQX — Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) December 9, 2019

ROME, December 9, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest sign of the importance Pope Francis attributes to his contentious Abu Dhabi interreligious initiative, he has now united with Sunni Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb in petitioning the United Nations to declare February 4 the annual World Day of Human Fraternity, the Vatican has announced.

But wait, there’s more! If you don’t click the link and scroll down far enough in Diane’s piece, you might miss this:

He also appointed Adama Dieng, UN special adviser for hate speech and the prevention of genocide, as UN representative to follow up on the proposed activities and work with the Committee. In a September 27, 2019 interview, Dieng said that while there is no official definition for hate speech, the United Nations understands it to mean “any kind of communication in speech, writing or behavior, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender or other identity factor.”

The entire transcript of that September interview of Dieng is readily available online. You might want to google it so you can understand how you will be targeted. An internet snitch network is a key component. So if you’ve ever written about anything LBGTQXYZ related, like “BRUCE JENNER IS A MAN” HERE, or anything related to he horrors of Islam, or anything related to Antipope Bergoglio and the antichurch… watch your back, pardner. It’s about to be High Noon, and these guys don’t play nice.