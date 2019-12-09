Because after all, if Indifferentism is the only religion, then human fraternity is the idol to be worshiped.
ROME, December 9, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest sign of the importance Pope Francis attributes to his contentious Abu Dhabi interreligious initiative, he has now united with Sunni Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb in petitioning the United Nations to declare February 4 the annual World Day of Human Fraternity, the Vatican has announced.
But wait, there’s more! If you don’t click the link and scroll down far enough in Diane’s piece, you might miss this:
He also appointed Adama Dieng, UN special adviser for hate speech and the prevention of genocide, as UN representative to follow up on the proposed activities and work with the Committee.
In a September 27, 2019 interview, Dieng said that while there is no official definition for hate speech, the United Nations understands it to mean “any kind of communication in speech, writing or behavior, that attacks or uses pejorative or discriminatory language with reference to a person or a group on the basis of who they are, in other words, based on their religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, color, descent, gender or other identity factor.”
The entire transcript of that September interview of Dieng is readily available online. You might want to google it so you can understand how you will be targeted. An internet snitch network is a key component. So if you’ve ever written about anything LBGTQXYZ related, like “BRUCE JENNER IS A MAN” HERE, or anything related to he horrors of Islam, or anything related to Antipope Bergoglio and the antichurch… watch your back, pardner. It’s about to be High Noon, and these guys don’t play nice.
5 thoughts on “Antipope of Human Fraternity wants new UN holiday to celebrate the targeting of actual Catholics”
Those guilty of hate speech pretty covers everyone either alive or dead on the entire planet including the unholy father.. Whoever takes on bringing offenders to justice better have a pretty big jail.
What an odious bast— he is.
I can only agree with the cleric who said of him, “may God open his eyes or close them for good”.
Bergoglio has just outed himself (full pun intended) as a Freemason. “Human Fraternity”. Straight from the lodge that launched the horrors of the French Revolution and the subsequent overthrow of the Catholic monarchies. Not to digress, but note how the islamic monarchies have been left in-tact. As Ann has pointed out several times on her site, the papacy is the only Catholic monarchy left in the world. Bergoglio, the wicked and evil POS he is, is now working over-time with the Church’s enemies to destroy the papacy and thus the Church so he can pave the way for the anti-Christ. Those of you reading this who are still donating to diocesan funds need to stop it immediately. That money is and will increasingly be used to fund satanic crap like this. Even if you have a good Bishop, don’t think for a minute that Cupich and company don’t have the authority to steal it for whatever they want.
What in the hell else does this antipope have to do to convince otherwise good Catholics that he’s NOT the Pope? Marshall, Matt, Ferrara, Lifesite….your credibility is severely compromised.
Kono. What I like about this site and Ann’s is that they are not enslaved by donors. Many, if not most, Catholic websites operate just like the democrat and republican political parties and that is not to say anything that will offend those sugar daddy donors. I think many of the other sites’ leaders do in secret think Bergoglio is an antipope but cowardice and effeminacy won’t let them risk losing those big donors.