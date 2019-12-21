Saint Thomas doubted so that we might not

This is a great example of how the Divine Providence is always with us, always in charge, and always helpfully helpful. The faith of St. Thomas was so weak, it bordered on spite. And yet he became one of the greatest evangelists of the early Church.

Please join me in praying my Mass intention today, which is for all those who struggle with faith. Although faith is an infused virtue, and nature is perfected by grace, it can still be a mighty struggle for some. I pray for all the fallen away adult children, spouses and parents, and especially for anyone for whom the present chaos has driven them to the brink.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

Virgin Most Powerful, pray for us.

St. Thomas, pray for us.