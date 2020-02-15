Good morning, folks. This is thermonuclear. Ann picked it up, pasted below, but do click on the link and read the whole post from Tosatti to understand the context.
In short: YUUUUUUUGE.
————————————————————
#Toldya: Respected Vaticanist Tosatti confirms that prelates realize Benedict is Pope, and that Benedict considers HIMSELF to be Pope
ALGORITHMIC TRANSLATION HERE.
Money quote:
“In the meantime, we talked to someone very high beyond the Vatican walls, who made us aware of what his weighted judgment is on the story of the Viri Probati, of Celibacy and of the exhortation – which according to Don Nicola Bux was changed to following the release of the book by Benedict XVI and Sarah.
According to the prelate, the key elements of the situation are three: 1st – Benedict feels himself Pope, not emeritus. 2 ° – He manifested it in this circumstance. 3rd – Pope Bergoglio understood this and was afraid.”
We are literally one thirty second long press statement by a Cardinal away from ending this. If a Cardinal were to make the following statement or something like it, and release it to the press, there would be prelates and Cardinals crawling out of the woodwork to support it.
“Significant canonical irregularities have been identified with regards to Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation as proffered in February of 2013. Pending further investigation, a state of emergency suspense is hereby declared.”
Thirty simple words.
Pray for Pope Benedict, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.
14 thoughts on “Shut up, stupid: “The key elements of the situation are three: 1st – Benedict feels himself Pope, not emeritus””
Just as a bonus, they could add, “invalidating irregularities” with the conclave.” Demonstrate that, and you disarm the opposition and more people are willing to look at the resignation.
As with all houses of cards, collapse is certain. There has never been a case in which a house of cards, built on a foundation of sand, has endured forever.
“26 And every one that heareth these my words, and doth them not, shall be like a foolish man that built his house upon the sand,
27 And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and they beat upon that house, and it fell, and great was the fall thereof.” (Matt 7: 26-27)
Crafty men think they are uniquely gifted to alter God’s spiritual laws of nature. They forget, crafty men have always been with us since the time of Caine. They never prevail. They never learn.
“6 Seek ye the Lord, while he may be found: call upon him, while he is near.
7 Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unjust man his thoughts, and let him return to the Lord, and he will have mercy on him, and to our God: for he is bountiful to forgive.
8 For my thoughts are not your thoughts: nor your ways my ways, saith the Lord.
9 For as the heavens are exalted above the earth, so are my ways exalted above your ways, and my thoughts above your thoughts.” (Is 55: 6-9)
Christus Vincit! Christus Regnat! Christus Imperat!
yes, but if this is the case, why don’t they simply kill Benedict?
I almost wrote something like that in the headline. It was one of the first things I thought of.
I think Benedict’s guardian angel is working behind the scenes to prevent that.
Ratzinger is not the “victim” here. The victim are the Catholic faithful. They are being victimized Ratzinger who championed modernity since he came to prominence at Vatican Council II. He was one of the “Nouvelle Theologian” that was targeted by Father Lagarange and Pope Pius XII for their novelle reasoning that tends towards heresy. Ratzinger’s understanding of the Papacy lacks the supernatural dimensions with its extraordinary Grace’s that equips the Vicar of Christ to do what is necessary to defend the Faith even if it means martyrdom.
Because it would be too obvious. Think about the game they are playing, and what they must and must not do, to make it work.
Because they need BXVI to give the appearance of validity to Bergoglio’s anti-papacy in order to squelch a unified outcry from faithful Catholics. And so far it has been working –
Exhibit A) the ever-widening war in the trenches between Tradition Catholics
“The ever-widening war” is a direct result of a Church with a deformity in its head.
We cannot ignore it; cannot pass it off to our kids; can’t just assume God will “part the Red Sea” (so to speak) again without our direct participation in the miracle. It’s on us to care, and then to do. Or not.
“Unite the clans” for lands and freedom worked in the Scottish Highlands in 1320, but it will never work without the Pope in the Catholic Church, as there are no clans in the true Church. There is Jesus and Mary; there is the Pope who is His visible presence; there are the Bishops in union with him; and there is the rest of us united in one Faith, one Lord, Jesus Christ through His Vicar: united as one in a Divine Hierarchy (not a re-imagined imitation) – or something is seriously wrong.
Take away the visible presence of Christ; re-imagine the Office in which we meet Him; take liberties with the perceived authority vested in that re-imagined Office … and the sheep scatter and fight as we are left unprotected from the unseen infernal forces who see us all too well.
They want to have another conclave before Benedict dies so that they can have another anti-pope that everyone will think is a real pope. As soon as Benedict dies then the next conclave would elect a legitimate pope who would be protected by the Holy Spirit. If Francis doesn’t resign soon to make room for a younger anti-pope, it is more likely that they would kill Francis.
We must hope that Pope Benedict is under Divine, Marian, and angelic protection.
To say that Benedict feels himself pope is wrong. It is not in his nature of humility and goodness. What Benedict wrote in the book with Cardinal Sarah was because they both felt the same profound concern for the direction that married priesthood would take the church and her loss of the depth of the reality of the priest as an imitator of Christ. They both obviously felt they had the right and the duty to do all they could to educate the Catholic world ,defend celibacy and to be silent would be a sin of omission. He carries great weight because he is so wise and has defended orthodoxy as cardinal and as pope not because he has a sense of himself as still being on the chair of Peter.
Which is why Pope Benedict XVI is his chosen author’s name, just above his kind, smiling papal face, next to the Imprimatur and co-author of a very powerful, orthodox Cardinal. From the cover of this book …. it doesn’t appear to me he left his Papal Office at all.
It is amazing to me, the will Catholics must apply to ignore the clear facts.
He signs his name Pope Benedict XVI. He appears on the cover picture as Pope. He speaks in the book with the authority of Pope. But you say he no longer sees himself as Pope.
Pope Benedict XVI is Pope and will remain in that Office until the day he dies. And then the Seat will be vacant. That is clearly fact.
Even children learn simple logic early, using ducks . . .