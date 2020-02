POTUS was in Phoenix last night. Sold-out venue. Big screens set up outside for the overflow crowd. Bigly.

Protesters were kept across the street. Some of them were triggered.

A protestor just tore up an American flag and stomped on it across the street from supporters for @realDonaldTrump rally. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/DAD8azP1lo — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) February 20, 2020

I was home watching the Dem debate, which was a hilarious two-hour pissing contest that I would have paid to see. Bloomberg looked like he wanted to murder someone.

I hate to say anything to make anyone overconfident, but I think Trump could have a clear path to win 40 or more states at this point. He won 30 in 2016.