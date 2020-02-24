“Now there are those who speak openly of two Churches, and this perspective…finds concrete elements of justification.”

This is Marco Tosatti commenting on the new book from Aldo Maria Valli, The Two Churches, available only in Italian.

(algorithmic translation)

Today we briefly present you a book written by colleague Aldo Maria Valli…After scorching months, marked by controversy and contrasts, Pope Francis (sic) put an end to the Amazonian synod with the apostolic exhortation Querida Amazonia, a text that however risks risking everyone’s dissatisfaction…

Now there are those who speak openly of two Churches, and this perspective, with the German Synod that has started, amid the controversy, finds concrete elements of justification…

Aldo Maria Valli takes inspiration from the events linked to the assembly of bishops to broaden their gaze to the situation of a Church in which the fracture between the two souls appears no longer reassembled. And there is no power at stake. Faith itself is at stake.