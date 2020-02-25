“Shut up, Excellency. Who are you to question if a type of Antichrist can be true pope?”

UPDATED 25 Feb 2020 13:30 MST: “Thank you sir, may I have another?” (see bottom of post)

Drip drip drip. Who’s next?

The former Archbishop of Karaganda in Kazakhstan, Jan Lenga, has been banned from preaching and celebrating Mass by the Polish Church for describing Pope Francis (sic) as the antichrist and refusing to include him in prayers. (Instead naming Benedict at the Te igitur) “Archbishop Lenga is to refrain from delivering sermons and publicly conducting the liturgy. This same ban also applies to contacts with the media.” In a book-length interview, still circulating in Polish on YouTube, he said he still recognised Benedict XVI as Pope and had dropped the name of the “usurper and heretic” Francis from his Mass prayer intentions. “Bergoglio has not confirmed himself in the faith and is not passing that faith to others, he is leading the world astray,” said the archbishop, who trained secretly in Soviet-ruled Latvia and Lithuania and was appointed Kazakhstan’s first bishop in 1991 and Archbishop of Karaganda in 1999. “He proclaims untruths and sins, not the tradition which has endured for 2000 years… He proclaims the truth of this world, which is precisely the truth the devil”. HERE

Okay. Reactions are rolling in, and it is only going to get more interesting. Lent is upon us, and I have a notion that the penances are going to be extra fruitful this year. We do have *some* holy men in the episcopate, and even the Cardinaliate. The truth will out. Make sure you are sending up your prayers by enjoining the Theological Virtues, especially HOPE. If you still are not praying your daily Rosary, make that your Lenten mission. You need to be praying with a military bearing in situations like this, because we need military intervention in the form of spiritual warfare. We need virility, strength, moral fortitude, and moreover,

LOVE OF GOD, LOVE OF THE LAW, and THE BURNING DESIRE TO DEFEND THEE AND THINE from antipope Bergoglio and his wretched apostate heretic minions.

Let’s do this.

Before I go, here is the hot take on the situation from Trad Inc. Make sure you concentrate and follow this line of reasoning closely, and be sure to send your tax deductible contribution if you derive any value:

Steve Skojec told us that it wasn't up to us, that we had to wait for the bishops to act. Now they're beginning to act. What is Steve's response? He believes they should be banned. Please give to @OnePeterFive so Steve can keeping giving it to you – good and hard. pic.twitter.com/mS1cgbDpVz — Mahound's Paradise (@MahoundParadise) February 25, 2020

Got that?

Francis is definitely pope, and also a type of Antichrist.

However, agreeing he is a type of Antichrist, a usurper, and a heretic, and refusing to name him in the Mass, is “taking things too far,” and “seems a legit reason” to be banned and silenced.

I mean, you wouldn’t want to schism yourself from unity with a type of Antichrist, would you?

UPDATE: Bishop Gracida, Emeritus of Corpus Christi, a long time doubter of the Bergoglian regime’s legitimacy, has posted to his blog the following headline. There is not post behind it, it’s just a headline:

“THERE ARE SEVERAL SUPPOSEDLY ORTHODOX WEBSITES THAT INSIST THAT FRANCIS THE MERCIFUL IS A VALID POPE. PERHAPS HE IS FOR SOME OTHER CHURCH OR CULT, BUT HE IS NOT NOW NOR HAS HE EVER BEEN A POPE OF THE Roman Catholic Church”