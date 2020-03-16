Is this all just an exercise to observe how sheep behave, so when it's time for the real show, they'll know their limits?

ABC15.com, “Arizona’s most trusted news source:” 18 cases of Coronavirus in the state. https://www.abc15.com/news/state/live-updates-tracking-coronavirus-in-arizona

Also ABC15.com, “Arizona’s most trusted news source:” We probably really truly have 70,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state. https://www.abc15.com/news/region-phoenix-metro/central-phoenix/as-many-as-70-000-az-residents-could-have-coronavirus-according-to-cdc-models

Yeah, about that CDC modeling that was done last month. Have you seen it? Well, this is what is driving all the big decisions. This is why all the sports have been cancelled, followed by concerts, and now they are shutting down all the restaurants. International air travel is done, we are days away from a total domestic travel ban, and “mandatory” home quarantine is coming. The economy is tanked, millions will lose their jobs, and the current CDC recommendation is EIGHT WEEKS of private isolation.

The following information was published by the NYT, was taken down, then mirrored at the site I link to at the end of this blockquote. This is what is driving the hysteria:

“Officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and epidemic experts from universities around the world conferred last month about what might happen if the new coronavirus gained a foothold in the United States. One of the agency’s top disease modelers, Matthew Biggerstaff, presented the group on the phone call with four possible scenarios. The assumptions, reviewed by The New York Times, were shared with about 50 expert teams to model how the virus could tear through the population — and what might stop it.

“The C.D.C.’s scenarios were depicted in terms of percentages of the population. Translated into absolute numbers by independent experts using simple models of how viruses spread, the worst-case figures would be staggering if no actions were taken to slow transmission. Between 160 million and 214 million people in the U.S. could be infected…As many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die…2.4 million to 21 million people in the U.S. could require hospitalization, potentially crushing the nation’s medical system…” https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/13/the-worst-case-estimate-for-u-s-coronavirus-deaths/

So there you have your smoking gun.

For perspective, the entire planet has 167K cases and 6K deaths. Here are the current stats (supposedly):

This chart is updated nightly. https://time.com/5800901/coronavirus-map/

The U.S. is a week behind Italy in terms of patient zero (supposedly), and we have 5x their population, so the math says we should have 100K infected and 9000 dead by 22 March. Let’s tune in next Monday and see where we are.