Entire state of California one step away from Martial Law; Governor Newsom says 56% of residents will be infected

The state of California is about to go under a “shelter in place” order announced on Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom. He calls this an “open ended” order and says he will not put a time frame on how long it could last. He says the next eight weeks are critical for controlling the spread of the virus. The Governor says more than half of all Californians could, eventually, be infected with the Coronavirus.

He says 56% of people living in the state will get it, which would be more than 20-million people.

The shelter-in-place rules will be similar to those already in effect in Fresno, the Bay Area, and other California counties and cities. Governor Gavin Newsom made that announcement around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. He says a list of exempt and non-exempt businesses will be released “soon”.

He says he is worried that there won’t be enough hospital beds for all of the victims if nothing is done right now. He says if California acts strongly right now he feels the state can keep the number of victims under the number of hospital beds. He said, “let’s bend the curve together”.