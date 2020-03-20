Pennsylvania: Gov. Wolf orders all “non-life-sustaining” businesses SHUT DOWN

What if the source of income for half of the country was eliminated overnight? At this pace, we are going to be in that place as a nation in less than a week. Think that might cause some unrest when breadwinners don’t know how they are going to feed their families?

Are we starting to understand that this is a gift that keeps on giving in a world of Marxist governors and mayors all over America? An excuse to seize and wield power over the masses in totalitarian ways. It’s a dream come true for them, and they will follow up by riding in like white knights to save everyone.

https://6abc.com/health/gov-wolf-orders-thousands-of-businesses-to-shut-down-%7C-full-list/6031024/

HARRISBURG, PA — Gov. Tom Wolf issued a sweeping shutdown order to tens of thousands of “non-life-sustaining” businesses Thursday, decreeing they must close their physical locations by 8 p.m. to slow the spread of the coronavirus or face enforcement by state police and other government agencies. Citing his authority under the state’s disaster declaration law, Wolf, a Democrat, ordered more than 150 types of businesses to close their physical locations, warning that enforcement against violators would begin Saturday.

What if we don’t have a country left after all of this?

Wolf said his order would be enforced by state troopers… The two-term governor had previously said he would not use police for enforcement. Businesses that fail to comply risk citations, fines or license suspensions, and “forfeit their ability to receive any applicable disaster relief and/or may be subject to other appropriate administrative action,” Wolf’s office said in a statement. Criminal prosecution is also a possibility, with violators subject to fines or imprisonment, Wolf’s office said.

Businesses under shutdown orders range from coal mines to building contractors to many types of manufacturers, plus professional offices including law firms and accounting offices. Retailers ordered to close include car dealers, clothing stores, furniture stores, florists, office supply stores and lawn and garden stores.

Force as many people out of work as possible. Make them dependent on FedGov. FedGov print money.

This is a small portion of the list. Download the full five pages of economic terrorism: HERE.

There was panic here in Arizona this morning after California went into lockdown last night. Lines at grocery stores an hour long to check out, I’ve been told. Yesterday there were no lines at all. The only things shut down here, so far, are casinos, schools, and bars. Restaurants are take out only, and many are struggling badly and will have to close.

Just wait until all the positive and false positive test results start coming back, and the number of confirmed cases starts doubling every day. The MSM are going to pee their pants. There is going to be real panic and real animal behavior. The over/under is Wednesday of next week. Imma take the under.