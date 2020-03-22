“And I spoke of thy testimonies before kings: and I was not ashamed. I meditated also on thy commandments, which I loved. And I lifted up my hands to thy commandments, which I loved: and I was exercised in thy justifications. Be thou mindful of thy word to thy servant, in which thou hast given me hope. This hath comforted me in my humiliation: because thy word hath enlivened me.” Ps. 118:46-50

Let us pray…

“Almighty everlasting God, in whose hand are the power and the government of every nation; look to the help of the Christian people, that the heathen nations, who trust in the fierceness of their own might, may be crushed by the power of Thy right arm.” -Collect, Mass Against the Heathen

“Look, O Lord, upon the sacrifice which we offer up; that Thou may deliver Thy champions from the wickedness of the heathen, and place them safe under Thy protection.” -Secret, Mass Against the Heathen

“My soul is in Thy salvation, and in Thy word I have hoped: when will Thou execute judgment on them that persecute me? The wicked have persecuted me: help me, O Lord my God.” -Communion (Ps.118), Mass Against the Heathen

“Look upon us, O Lord, our protector, and defend Thy champions from peril of the heathen; that all disturbance may be ended and they may freely serve Thee.” -Postcommunion, Mass Against the Heathen

Through Our Lord, Jesus Christ, who lives and reigns forever and ever. Amen.