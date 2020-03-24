How to make Spiritual Communions: You will be glad you did, trust me

St. Teresa of Avila: “When you do not receive communion and you do not attend Mass, you can make a spiritual communion, which is a most beneficial practice; by it the love of God will be greatly impressed on you.”
St. Jean Vianney: “If we are deprived of Sacramental Communion, let us replace it, as far as we can, by spiritual communion, which we can make every moment; for we ought to have always a burning desire to receive the good God. Communion is to the soul like blowing a fire that is beginning to go out, but that has still plenty of hot embers; we blow, and the fire burns again.”
St. Leonard of Port Maurice: “If you practice the holy exercise of spiritual Communion several times each day, within a month you will see your heart completely changed.”
I’m lifting heavily from Fr. Z here. The link is at the bottom of this post.
You need to be in the State of Grace to do this. Go to Confession. I see that many churches have increased the availability of Confession at this time. Resolve to remain in the State of Grace in a way that is altogether on a different level than ever before in your life. Extraordinary graces, literally, are being offered to you right now. God is in charge.
Fixed formulas for Spiritual Communion: (consider printing this page)
St. Alphonsus Liguori:
“My Jesus, I believe that you are present in the most Blessed Sacrament. I love You above all things and I desire to receive You into my soul. Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally, come at least spiritually into my heart. I embrace You as if You were already there, and unite myself wholly to You. Never permit me to be separated from You. Amen.”
Rafael Merry del Val:
At Thy feet, O my Jesus, I prostrate myself and I offer Thee repentance of my contrite heart, which is humbled in its nothingness and in Thy holy presence. I adore Thee in the Sacrament of Thy love, the ineffable Eucharist. I desire to receive Thee into the poor dwelling that my heart offers Thee. While waiting for the happiness of sacramental communion, I wish to possess Thee in spirit. Come to me, O my Jesus, since I, for my part, am coming to Thee! May Thy love embrace my whole being in life and in death. I believe in Thee, I hope in Thee, I love Thee. Amen.
Classic:
As I cannot this day enjoy the happiness of assisting at the holy Mysteries, O my God! I transport myself in spirit at the foot of Thine altar; I unite with the Church, which by the hands of the priest, offers Thee Thine adorable Son in the Holy Sacrifice; I offer myself with Him, by Him, and in His Name. I adore, I praise, and thank Thee, imploring Thy mercy, invoking Thine assistance, and presenting Thee the homage I owe Thee as my Creator, the love due to Thee as my Savior.
Apply to my soul, I beseech Thee, O merciful Jesus, Thine infinite merits; apply them also to those for whom I particularly wish to pray. I desire to communicate spiritually, that Thy Blood may purify, Thy Flesh strengthen, and Thy Spirit sanctify me. May I never forget that Thou, my divine Redeemer, hast died for me; may I die to all that is not Thee, that hereafter I may live eternally with Thee. Amen.
Classic:
O Immaculate Queen of Heaven and Earth, Mother of God and Mediatrix of every grace: I believe that Thy dearly beloved Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ, is truly, really, and substantially contained in the Most Blessed Sacrament. I love Him above all things and I long to receive Him into my heart. Since I cannot now receive Him sacramentally, be so good as to place Him spiritually in my soul. O my Jesus, I embrace Thee as One who has already come, and I unite myself entirely to Thee. Never permit me to be separated from Thee. Amen.
Thanks to Father Z for putting this together. Read the rest of his commentary here: https://wdtprs.com/2020/03/stuck-because-of-covid-19-how-to-make-a-spiritual-communion/
2 thoughts on “How to make Spiritual Communions: You will be glad you did, trust me”
Our ICK canons had the St. Alphonsus Ligouri one printed and ready to distribute day one.
Thank You Jesus for the gift of faith and for my parish priests and their faithfulness and manliness.
Yes! God is in charge. After relating some of his own recent DMV frustrations due to government use of “social distancing”, I told my eldest that everything is in God’s hands. He deftly replied, “Well, He better wash ’em for at least 20 seconds.” Lol