It’s happening: Wild death guess now officially reduced by -90% by Dr. Fauci

The modeling that was used (to induce the panpanic) predicted the possibility of 1.7MM – 2.2MM dead in the United States. This was the justification for shutting down the entire economy, putting millions of people out of work, destroying businesses, etc:
“Between 160 million and 214 million people in the U.S. could be infected… 1.7 million people could die… 2.4 million to 21 million people in the U.S. could require hospitalization, potentially crushing the nation’s medical system…” Source: https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/13/the-worst-case-estimate-for-u-s-coronavirus-deaths/
Now Dr. Blabbermouth is out on CNN this morning saying it could be 100K-200K dead, TOPS. So he just walked back the CDC’s own modeling and reason for destroying the country… walked it back by 90%. Will anyone in the media call this out? Next he will start honing on the lower end of that estimate. In case you still don’t know, the regular old seasonal flu kills 25K-65K in the U.S. every single year, it’s never even a news item, and I don’t ever remember destroying our country over it. But hey, we need headlines.
“Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that models suggest the coronavirus will infect millions of Americans and could kill 100,000–200,000, though he stressed that the projections are “such a moving target.” Fauci has been the coronavirus task force’s most outspoken advocate for emergency social distancing measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, sometimes contradicting President Trump’s more optimistic outlook.
“There are things called models, and when someone creates a model, they put in various assumptions. And the model is only as good and as accurate as your assumptions. And whenever the modelers come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I’ve never seen a model of the diseases that I’ve dealt with where the worst-case scenario actually came out. They always overshoot.”
https://www.axios.com/fauci-coronavirus-deaths-america-aa3c1c66-329b-49a6-bcc4-50484ace46ed.html
Once this is over, will anyone be held accountable? Will the economic terrorism be punished?
No, none of it will be punished. In fact, they will be PRAISED. It was only because of social distancing, you know. It was only because your super shmaaat Marxist governors forced you to cower in the corner. Otherwise, you deplorable breathers would have killed millions. Never mind how we said we quarantined everyone, but in reality everyone could still go out for McDonalds, for groceries, get beer, meds, whatnot.
6 thoughts on “It’s happening: Wild death guess now officially reduced by -90% by Dr. Fauci”
you are so correct….the tyrants will glorify their tyranny….and will maintain its grip forever unfortunately.
And don’t forget the cannabis shops are still open. Gotta keep the masses drunk, high and stupid…..just as Russia made sure to keep the vodka flowing.
There is a lot more going on here, than meets the eye. Nothing makes sense in this insanity, unless you paradigm shift about what’s going on. It’s not what they say. The hospitals are not being overrun. We are not in a pandemic. Masses of people are not dying.
There needs to be a reckoning. From what I’ve seen of Bill Gates (he and his who think we need to cull about 2-3,000,000,000 off the planet … 600,000 to 1,000,000 is about right for “mother” earth to sustain) and his Bildeberger pals, there may be intent. I have seen more than enough to make me exceedingly suspicious of this humanity hating man and those “elites” he pals around with.
Yet, everything we’ve known is shifting under our feet – including suppression of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, which I find the most intolerable of all.
Please, God, may there be a reckoning. May evil men see justice. May the Conciliar Church filled with evil and error collapse to be replaced by the traditional, orthodox, Roman Catholic Church of all ages. And may the Church rise again purified from this crisis; evil men swept away to their due punishment and may America herself rise as again in law, justice and true freedom.
Amen. May it happen. I’m so turned around I don’t know what to believe anymore, except Christ, the only sure foundation.
Just saw the press conference. The original model was with no mitigation effort. They are now using models closer to what the death and transmission rate based on what has already been done So, it’s simply a recalculation based on mitigation.
That’s because they are taking credit for solving a problem that was never there. The minimum death toll in the original CDC guidance was 200K, and that was with full national quarantine for 90 days. Now Dr. Fauci says 200K is the high end. It will be even clearer after you see tomorrow’s essay here.