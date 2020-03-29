It’s happening: Wild death guess now officially reduced by -90% by Dr. Fauci

The modeling that was used (to induce the panpanic) predicted the possibility of 1.7MM – 2.2MM dead in the United States. This was the justification for shutting down the entire economy, putting millions of people out of work, destroying businesses, etc:

“Between 160 million and 214 million people in the U.S. could be infected… 1.7 million people could die… 2.4 million to 21 million people in the U.S. could require hospitalization, potentially crushing the nation’s medical system…” Source: https://dnyuz.com/2020/03/13/the-worst-case-estimate-for-u-s-coronavirus-deaths/

Now Dr. Blabbermouth is out on CNN this morning saying it could be 100K-200K dead, TOPS. So he just walked back the CDC’s own modeling and reason for destroying the country… walked it back by 90%. Will anyone in the media call this out? Next he will start honing on the lower end of that estimate. In case you still don’t know, the regular old seasonal flu kills 25K-65K in the U.S. every single year, it’s never even a news item, and I don’t ever remember destroying our country over it. But hey, we need headlines.

“Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that models suggest the coronavirus will infect millions of Americans and could kill 100,000–200,000, though he stressed that the projections are “such a moving target.” Fauci has been the coronavirus task force’s most outspoken advocate for emergency social distancing measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus, sometimes contradicting President Trump’s more optimistic outlook.

“There are things called models, and when someone creates a model, they put in various assumptions. And the model is only as good and as accurate as your assumptions. And whenever the modelers come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I’ve never seen a model of the diseases that I’ve dealt with where the worst-case scenario actually came out. They always overshoot.”

https://www.axios.com/fauci-coronavirus-deaths-america-aa3c1c66-329b-49a6-bcc4-50484ace46ed.html

Once this is over, will anyone be held accountable? Will the economic terrorism be punished?

No, none of it will be punished. In fact, they will be PRAISED. It was only because of social distancing, you know. It was only because your super shmaaat Marxist governors forced you to cower in the corner. Otherwise, you deplorable breathers would have killed millions. Never mind how we said we quarantined everyone, but in reality everyone could still go out for McDonalds, for groceries, get beer, meds, whatnot.