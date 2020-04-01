Antipope Bergoglio: True discipleship requires freeing yourself from Doctrine

Posted on

Offered without comment.

“Christian identity isn’t a card that says: “I am a Christian,” an identity card, no. It’s discipleship. If you remain in the Lord, in the Word of the Lord, in the life of the Lord, you will be a disciple. If you don’t remain in Him, you will be one that sympathizes with the Doctrine, that follows Jesus as a man that does so much charity, who is so good, who has right values; however, discipleship is in fact the true identity of a Christian. And it’s discipleship that will give us freedom: a disciple is a free man because he remains in the Lord. And, what does it mean to “remain in the Lord”? It means to allow oneself to be guided by the Holy Spirit.  The disciple allows himself to be guided by the Spirit; therefore, a disciple is always a man of tradition and of novelty, he is a free man — free, never subject to ideologies, to doctrines within the Christian life, doctrines that can be argued . . . he remains in the Lord, it is the Spirit that inspires.

Sorry, it’s not an April Fools’ joke.

https://zenit.org/articles/whats-most-important-is-remaining-in-jesus-reminds-pope-full-text-of-morning-homily/

