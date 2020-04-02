https://www.abc15.com/entertainment/events/grand-canyon-national-park-to-close-amid-the-covid-19-pandemic
They confirmed there was one case of CoronaCold.
They shut the whole thing down.
Happily, the mountain parks are still open in the City of Phoenix, so I’m off for my Rosary hike.
One thought on “Social Distancing: The Grand Canyon is Closed”
Yeah, the insanity continues apace. Why not sanitize his working space(s) and let the rest of the population have some WIDE-OPEN SPACES to get away from close and confined quarters?
But that’s too much. They must keep the panic going at all cost.