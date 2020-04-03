Where were you when you first realized we had entered “Great Depression II” ???

The following is reprinted with permission.

“I completely agree with my friend Jay Anderson who wrote the above. In my opinion this national lockdown needs to end soon, certainly no later than May 1, or we will be entering for the next few years a reprisal of Great Depression II, with far more havoc than the Black Sniffles for ten years could cause.”

“Great Deperssion II.” Not hyperbole. It’s happenning.