Complete economic ruin, explained in one picture

Posted on

We are undergoing a complete economic takeover, nationalization, forced poverty and extreme socialism, without a shot being fired.

The automated chart/gif below shows weekly jobless claims for the past 53 years. I’m not sure if it will autoplay in the window or if you will have to push play to make it run, or if all else fails, cut and paste it into twitt twitt.

53 YEARS of weekly data. So there are 53 x 52 = 2756 data points.

Are you starting to understand we are past the point of no return?

