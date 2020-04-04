VIDEO: Bill Gates explains the term and terms of your imprisonment

You will be tested, whether you like it or not. You will be vaccinated, with his vaccine, whether you like it or not. You will not be allowed outside until late May at the earliest, and you won’t be allowed to gather in groups for 18 months, because that’s how long the vaccine takes. This is the plan, folks.

If the player doesn’t work, here is the source link:

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/extended-interview-bill-gates-on-coronavirus-pandemic/

TIMESTAMPS:

01:58 Gates Foundation spending $100MM toward vaccine

03:02 It’s going to take us 18 months, no public gatherings prior

03:30 We are working with Fauci, everyone’s on the same page

06:36 My vaccines are the “most promising”

07:36 MOAR stimulus needed

08:20 Much larger than $4T

14:14 Casual reference to 30% death rate simulation

17:40 We are negotiating with government on timeline to open up

18:00 NO GATHERINGS UNTIL EVERYONE VAXXED 18 MONTHS

18:50 6-10 weeks from today before ANYTHING opens up HOPEFULLY

24:20 Once all vaxxed, might be able to have gatherings

  3. God forgive me if I am wrong…but praying for them anything other than what’s in today’s Epistle, Jer 18: 18-23 seems futile.

  4. Folks, this is serious stuff and Mark, I thank you for uncovering this. We need to get this information out far and wide – Congressmen and Senators need to be made aware and (politely) encouraged to demand an investigation into the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and The Rockefeller Center with the not-so-coincidental situation going on now with what they’ve been up to in the not so distant past with their Event201, ID2020 and Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.

    Pleased pray daily that these specific globalists be exposed and their agenda be defeated by God’s Mercy. Humanity really IS at stake now.

