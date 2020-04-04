VIDEO: Bill Gates explains the term and terms of your imprisonment

You will be tested, whether you like it or not. You will be vaccinated, with his vaccine, whether you like it or not. You will not be allowed outside until late May at the earliest, and you won’t be allowed to gather in groups for 18 months, because that’s how long the vaccine takes. This is the plan, folks.

If the player doesn’t work, here is the source link:

https://www.cbsnews.com/video/extended-interview-bill-gates-on-coronavirus-pandemic/

TIMESTAMPS:

01:58 Gates Foundation spending $100MM toward vaccine 03:02 It’s going to take us 18 months, no public gatherings prior

03:30 We are working with Fauci, everyone’s on the same page

06:36 My vaccines are the “most promising”

07:36 MOAR stimulus needed

08:20 Much larger than $4T

14:14 Casual reference to 30% death rate simulation

17:40 We are negotiating with government on timeline to open up

18:00 NO GATHERINGS UNTIL EVERYONE VAXXED 18 MONTHS

18:50 6-10 weeks from today before ANYTHING opens up HOPEFULLY

24:20 Once all vaxxed, might be able to have gatherings