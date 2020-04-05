Baseball, apple pie, and fresh beautiful air

Maybe I’m being too optimistic, but I think a battle is raging behind the scenes between Trump and the unholy Gates/Fauci/Bix tyrantumvirate. There is only so long a man like Trump can go against his “gut” on something, especially when the bullshit meter is pegging harder every day that goes by.

By all measure, one more week of this and the numbers will be obvious to everyone. Easter Sunday would be most appropriate for a YUUGE announcement. Anyone laying odds?

This is from last night’s presser:

Donald Trump: (09:31)

“So, let me be extremely clear about one point. We will move heaven and earth to safeguard our great American citizens. We will continue to use every power, every authority, every single resource, we’ve got to keep our people healthy, safe, secure, and to get this thing over with. We want to finish this war. We have to get back to work. We have to open our country again. We have to open our country again. We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months. We’re going to open our country again. This country wasn’t meant for this fewer, fewer, but we have to open our country again.“

Donald Trump: (10:17)

“I just spoke with the commissioners, leaders of, I would say virtually all of the sports leagues. Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Baseball, Major League Baseball, Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League, Adam Silver, Commissioner of the National Basketball Association, Gary Bettman, Commissioner of the National Hockey League, Jay Monaghan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour, Cathy Engelbert, Commissioner of the Women’s National Basketball Association. Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Vince McMan, President of the WWE, Don Garber, Commissioner of Major League Soccer, Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR, Michael Wahn, Commissioner of the LPGA, Roger Penske, founder and Chairman Penske Corp and Drew Fleming, President of the Breeders’ Cup, and there were a couple of others on and these are all the great leaders of sport and they want to get back, they got to get back. They can’t do this. The sports weren’t designed for it. The whole concept of our nation wasn’t designed for, we’re going to have to get back. We want to get back soon. Very soon.”

Speaker 5: (35:05)

Sir, you tweeted earlier today that you liked the idea of a second coronavirus task force that was focused on reopening the economy. I was wondering if you were planning to go forward with that?

Donald Trump: (35:15)

Thinking about it, getting a group of people. We have to open our country. I had an expression: The cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. I started by saying that and I continue to say it. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. We’ve got to get our country open.

Speaker 6: (35:38)

[inaudible 00:35:38] reopening. Can you talk about your call with the sports commissioners? Did you say you’d like to see people back, fans back in arenas?

Donald Trump: (35:44)

Absolutely, I want fans back in the arenas. I think it’s [crosstalk 00:35:48] … No, whenever we’re ready. As soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back too. They want to see basketball, and baseball, and football, and hockey. They want to see their sports, they want to go out onto the golf courses and breathe nice, clean, beautiful, fresh air.

Fresh beautiful air!