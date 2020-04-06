Antipope Bergoglio is well known for his love of Judas. So much so, that this morning we got tweeted a verse from the Gospel according to Judas. The heart of the Bergoglian Gospel is the heart of Judas. Welcome to Holy Week.
The actual Novus Ordo Gospel reading for today is from John 12 (using NAB from the Lectionary here):
Six days before Passover Jesus came to Bethany,
where Lazarus was, whom Jesus had raised from the dead.
They gave a dinner for him there, and Martha served,
while Lazarus was one of those reclining at table with him.
Mary took a liter of costly perfumed oil
made from genuine aromatic nard
and anointed the feet of Jesus and dried them with her hair;
the house was filled with the fragrance of the oil.
Then Judas the Iscariot, one of his disciples,
and the one who would betray him, said,
“Why was this oil not sold for three hundred days’ wages
and given to the poor?”
He said this not because he cared about the poor
but because he was a thief and held the money bag
and used to steal the contributions.
So Jesus said, “Leave her alone.
Let her keep this for the day of my burial.
You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have me.”
4 thoughts on “Monday in Holy Week: “Judas, hold my beer””
He that hath ears to hear, let him hear. But most do not, or will not. That is why places like this are so valuable.
The enemies of Christ are literally shouting from the rooftops their allegiance, and people’s normalcy bias is so damned ingrained they are incapable or unwilling to acknowledge the threat. It is absolutely disgusting. And most disgusting of all are those who refuse to engage.
On a completely unrelated note, does anyone else have the feeling we’re about to turn the corner in some way this Easter?
Uriel… YES. It seems like Easter might be bigger than usual this year.
“Christendom has had a series of revolutions and in each one of them Christianity has died. Christianity has died many times and risen again; for it had a God who knew the way out of the grave.” GK Chesterton
We are not yet at Athanasius contra mundum. We have not yet resisted to the point of shedding blood. Let us be of good cheer, and, as we pray that we may not be put to the test, take up the Cross the Lord has put in front of us and follow Him through His passion and beyond.
As I recall, we all felt this was going to be a very important Lent too. Who could have imagined?