Monday in Holy Week: “Judas, hold my beer”

Antipope Bergoglio is well known for his love of Judas. So much so, that this morning we got tweeted a verse from the Gospel according to Judas. The heart of the Bergoglian Gospel is the heart of Judas. Welcome to Holy Week.

The actual Novus Ordo Gospel reading for today is from John 12 (using NAB from the Lectionary here):

Six days before Passover Jesus came to Bethany,

where Lazarus was, whom Jesus had raised from the dead.

They gave a dinner for him there, and Martha served,

while Lazarus was one of those reclining at table with him.

Mary took a liter of costly perfumed oil

made from genuine aromatic nard

and anointed the feet of Jesus and dried them with her hair;

the house was filled with the fragrance of the oil.

Then Judas the Iscariot, one of his disciples,

and the one who would betray him, said,

“Why was this oil not sold for three hundred days’ wages

and given to the poor?”

He said this not because he cared about the poor

but because he was a thief and held the money bag

and used to steal the contributions.

So Jesus said, “Leave her alone.

Let her keep this for the day of my burial.

You always have the poor with you, but you do not always have me.”