Fauci: Models say the darndest things, thou wilst be my prisoner until 2022, and let’s hope we don’t achieve herd immunity

They are going to do everything in their power to ensure the tyranny is never-ending. They are saying it right to your face. Have you at least written to your congressman and senators?

Following is from last night’s presser:

Jonathan Karl: (41:08)

About getting back to normal. You said you wanted to get back to normal as soon as possible. Will we truly get back to normal in this country before there’s an actual vaccine that’s available to everybody? How do you start lifting the restrictions?

Dr. Anthony Fauci: (41:23)

Yeah, well, Jon if back to normal means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population (Ed. 18 MONTHS FOR A VACCINE)...But you’re absolutely right. If you want to get to pre-coronavirus, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there…

Later on, after Pence made his comments, came this unreal exchange:

Dr. Fauci: (01:56:28)

There’s going to be another issue that’s going to be important and it has to do with somewhat of a comparison. For example, with influenza, we go through multiple cycles of influenza. There’s always a degree of background immunity in the population. I mean that will ultimately happen if we get a situation where we get back to normal. Now, I hope we don’t have so many people infected that we actually have that herd immunity. (Ed. DID HE SERIOUSLY JUST SAY THIS OUT LOUD?) But I think it would have to be different than it is right now. So again, remember when you say normalcy, I mean we could give back normally, economically and otherwise without necessarily saying we’re going to forget about the virus. We have to pay attention to this because we’ve had a very bad experience with this virus.

Speaker 29: (01:57:15)

…where we are with the numbers, because we saw that horrible number today, more than 10,000 deaths now in the US. Are we on track for the those best case scenario numbers that you had laid out, the 100,000 or are we potentially coming in lower than that at this point given some of what you’re seeing?

Dr. Birx: (01:57:44)

It just gives me an opportunity to thank and respect the modelers who have really worked on this because there’s a large number of them have worked very hard and had done a lot of predictions and what we did is we did predictions of predictions. We like to integrate data and so that’s where you come up with these numbers.

Dr. Fauci: (01:59:00)

I’m glad you asked that question because I’ve said it a couple of times here. I want to say it again. Repetition is good… is that models are good. They help us to make projections. But as you get data in, you modify your model. And I’ve always said data always trumps models, always.

Dr. Fauci: (01:59:22)

…I am optimistic, always cautiously optimistic, that if we do what I’ve been talking about over the past few minutes, we can make that number go down. I don’t accept every day that we’re going to have to have 100 to 200,000 deaths. I think we can really bring that down no matter what a model says, because when the data comes in, they’ll start to saying, “Maybe you are essentially overshooting the model.” And I think that’s where we can go…

The thing that you can’t see in the transcript is the glibness with which Birx and Fauci deliver their remarks. This is a game to them. You should see the smirks. They hate you, As for all this joblessness and these wrecked businesses… “Oh well, we modeled.”

They are such lying scum, and they are destroying our country.