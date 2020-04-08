Doing the death-guess limbo: Fake models go down AGAIN, third time in a week

On the single highest day of reported new deaths so far (which they now admit many are coded wrongly, intentionally), the “experts” took their fake models down again.

Remember, this started out at 1.7MM – 2.2MM dead. Your current imprisonment (16 March) was based on those numbers. Then after everyone was locked down, they began to revise. Then on 29 March, Fauci spewed his 100K – 200K fake guess, which was reported on Drudge in big red letters (not as a 90% retreat, but as a big scary number).

Now we are down to what looks like somewhere between 32K – 127K. The low end of this range might actually turn out to be accurate. Which would make CoronaCold less deadly than most seasonal flus, especially when we know they had to cook the books to even get close to the 95% reduced actual deaths.

They destroyed our country for this. Will they be held accountable, even a little?

No, they will applaud themselves. They saved us, you see. It was the forced isolation except everyone can go shopping, and get fast food, and to the liquor stores and pot dispensaries, and Home Depot, and pretty much wherever else. We stopped this deadly killer in its tracks, muh POLICY.