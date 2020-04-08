Lying liars gonna lie: Cook dem books but good

They fully admit putting policies in place to skew the “death count.” Watch this evil witch splain it to you, sucka.

UPDATE… Transcript as follows (translation: “Yes we are cooking the books, and No, we don’t see a problem with it.”)

Speaker 24: (01:37:58)

This one’s for Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx. Can you talk about your concerns about deaths being misreported by coronavirus because of either the testing standards or how they’re characterized.

Dr. Birx: (01:38:13)

So I think in this country we’ve taken a very liberal approach to mortality and I think the reporting here has been pretty straightforward over the last five to six weeks. Prior to that when there wasn’t testing in January and February, that’s a very different situation and unknown. There are other countries that if you had a preexisting condition and let’s say the virus caused you to go to the ICU and then have a heart or kidney problem, some countries are recording that as a heart issue or a kidney issue and not a COVID-19 death. Right now we’re still recording it and the great thing about having forms that come in and a form that has the ability to mark it as COVID-19 infection, the intent is right now that if someone dies with COVID-19 we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.

Speaker 24: (01:39:18)

Can you be sure, I mean you hear from coroners that that’s not necessarily the case. How can you be confident about that and is there any concern that it skews the data that you’re trying to collect in terms of projections and things like that?

Dr. Birx: (01:39:32)

I think that would apply more to rural areas that may not have the same level of testing. But I am pretty confident in New York City and New Jersey and places that have these large outbreaks and COVID only hospitals. I can tell you they are testing. New York and New Jersey together have by proportion are testing extraordinary well as Washington State and Louisiana. So I don’t see that there’s been a barrier in testing to diagnosis.

Dr. Fauci: (01:40:00)

I think there’s so much focus now on coronavirus that particularly if you take New York, which we all know is having a disproportionately higher proportion of the burden of the entire country is right now in New York. I can’t imagine if someone comes in with coronavirus goes to an ICU and they have an underlying heart condition and they die, they’re going to say cause of death, heart attack. I cannot see that happening. So I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.

End transcript.

So even the remarkably low number of deaths and the plummeting total death projections are still totally fake even in their lowness because the reality is much much lower.

How is this still not being publicized in any way?

Oh, regarding your ongoing imprisonment, check out this gem from the FAQ page of the Gates IHME modeling site:

Will we need social distancing until there is a vaccine?

Our model suggests that – with social distancing maintained throughout – the end of the first wave of the epidemic could occur by early June. The question of whether there will be a second wave of the epidemic will depend on what we do to avoid reintroducing COVID-19 into the population. By the end of the first wave of the epidemic, a substantial proportion of the population of the United States and EEA countries are likely to still be susceptible to the disease and thus measures to avoid a second wave of the pandemic prior to vaccine availability will be necessary. Maintaining some social distancing measures could be supplemented or replaced by nation-wide efforts such as mass screening, contact tracing, and selective quarantine. We are continuing to develop our modeling framework and are exploring alternate scenarios…

http://www.healthdata.org/covid/faqs